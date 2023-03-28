AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Kivu Consulting, Inc. announces strategic partnership with Microsoft

PRNewswire March 29, 2023

Decades of professional service, cyber threat intelligence, and products to reduce cyber risk for organizations of any size, anywhere.

BERKELEY, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kivu Consulting, Inc., a leading cybersecurity solutions provider and trusted partner to insurance and law firms, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Microsoft. Both parties have committed to collaborate and help organizations across all industries globally fight cybercrime and build cyber resilience.

Kivu Consulting

“Cybercrime will never stop. We have to partner, pool talent, combine intelligence and work together with our public sector colleagues to protect organizations from cyber threats. Our alliance with Microsoft Security combines our strengths to have more impact on almost any imaginable cybersecurity issue,” said Shane Sims, CEO of Kivu Consulting, Inc. “We are now equipped to rapidly reduce business risk to an ever-changing onslaught of cyber threats targeting any organization in any industry and on any continent.”

Through this partnership, Microsoft and Kivu will jointly work together in a number of ways to respond to customer cyberattacks. Kivu will regard Microsoft as the premier option for post-breach remediation services when Kivu clients need them, and Microsoft will regard Kivu as a trusted partner to handle ransomware matters for customers seeking that service.

“Our mission is to secure the world so our customers can thrive. Security is a team sport, and incident response is one of the most important areas for industry leaders to come together in collaboration,” said Kelly Bissell, CVP Security Services at Microsoft. “We look forward to working with Kivu and other partners to help customers be safe and secure against all cyberattacks. Customers can be confident that their IR needs will be addressed so their business can thrive.”

Together, the companies will bring cybersecurity solutions powered by each company’s software, decades of threat intelligence, and insurance/legal/government relationships that will accelerate an organization’s journey to cyber resiliency and reduce business risk to cybercrime. 

About Kivu

Kivu is a leading, global cyber security firm established in 2009 that offers a full suite of cybersecurity services specializing in forensic incident response and business restoration from cyberattacks, ransom negotiations, and 24×7 managed security operations. Kivu is a trusted partner to the insurance, legal, and government communities worldwide.

For further information please visit KIVUCONSULTING.COM or email contact [email protected]

SOURCE Kivu Consulting

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.