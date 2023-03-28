Lacework Marries its Global Partner Ecosystem with the Cloud Security Needs of Customers

With complimentary Cloud Security Assessments, Capture the Flag tools, and enhanced post-sale service for more secure customer outcomes

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lacework ®, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced major enhancements to the Lacework Partner Program that will drive improved business outcomes for customers. The program helps partners focus on the specific security needs of customers, making it easier to help organizations find the best security solution for their environment with the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform. Customers receive faster time to protection and insights and ongoing support for their cloud security solution.

For years, Lacework has been building and continuously expanding its partner program to address the neverending challenge of cloud security and reward its partners with industry leading discounts, incentives and enablement to facilitate the customer conversation. With increasing customer demand for cloud security solutions, partners are essential to meeting the needs of these cloud businesses and are involved in 85% of all new deals. Lacework is now expanding the program, which recently received a 5-star rating in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, to include new features and capabilities, such as:

: A hands-on game and enablement tool that exposes teams to how the Lacework cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) is used to solve complex cloud security problems with mock incidents in a fun and competitive way. A Capture the Flag (CTF) session is designed for partners and/or prospective customers to experience a test-drive of Lacework and the breadth of use cases without having to deploy into their environment. Cloud Service Assessments (CSA) : Complimentary 1-week access to Lacework to complete a rapid risk-assessment in a customer’s environment to uncover and report on risks within an organization’s cloud posture. From installation to report generation, the CSA automatically generates a bespoke report in less than one hour. The CSA is available to customers in the AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and implemented through a certified AWS Partner.

“Lacework’s value to the AWS customer is crystal clear and differentiated,” said Chris Grusz, Director of Business Development, AWS Marketplace, Service Catalog, and Control Tower at AWS. “By co-selling, co-marketing, and co-building alongside us, we’re helping provide customers with a more comprehensive understanding of the security market so they can make the right decision for their environments over the long term.”

Furthering its commitment to customers, Lacework created a new Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program within the Lacework Partner Program. Designed for MSPs, this new initiative is for partners who deliver security outcomes for their customers as part of a whole stack service offering. The Lacework MSP Program allows organizations without a full security team to bring Lacework to their environment, without having to worry about building their own team.

“Emerging markets like cloud security are filled with a lot of noise from vendors and a lot of options for customers and partners to explore,” said Bob Layton, Chief Channel Officer at eSentire. “We focus on helping all members of our ecosystem cut through that noise so they can understand what their environment truly needs and how to implement that effectively and efficiently. This new MSP Program from Lacework is just another signal to us and the broader market that they’re laser focused on doing right by partners and customers.”

“Cloud security is already an uphill battle, and today’s macroeconomic environment only poses further challenges as enterprises seek to protect their continuously changing environments with fewer resources,” said Brian Lanigan, VP, Worldwide Channels & Alliances, Lacework. “That’s why we strive to make securing the cloud as seamless as possible for organizations of all sizes. By working together with our global network of VARs, MSSPs, SIs, and CSPs, we can help customers achieve the best security outcome for their business while also benefiting the entire partner community.”

About Lacework

Lacework offers the data-driven security platform for the cloud and is the leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solution. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data — without requiring manually written rules — across an organization’s Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Security and DevOps teams around the world trust Lacework to secure cloud-native applications across the full lifecycle from code to cloud. Get started at www.lacework.com.

