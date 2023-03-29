The Embodiment of Nature’s Strength “Igneous” Arrives in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss announced today that the new class “Igneous” has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. The arrival of the new class brings with it an array of events to celebrate his appearance.

Wizard awakens to become Igneous, the embodiment of nature’s strength who has reached the pinnacle of magic. He possesses an ability to use the elemental powers of “Marg,” the Fire Guardian, and “Arne,” the Water Guardian.

With the “Godr Sphera” as his Main Weapon, and the “Elemental Grimoire” as his Sub-Weapon, Igneous uses elemental power to trap enemies and strike them down with blazing fires. His elemental magic is capable of restricting enemy movement and attacks while deploying massive area-of-effect attacks to easily overcome multiple foes.

Igneous starts with 4 active skills and learns additional skills by leveling up. His most deadly skills are as follows:

Aqua Jail Explosion: Igneous creates a barrier of ice-cold water to trap and overwhelm enemies.

Calamity: Igneous unleashes his rage onto a wide area with burning flames.

Bolide of Destruction: Igneous summons a powerful fireball and hurls it to the ground. No enemies shall remain where it drops.

Savantgarde: Igneous remains calm and collected amidst an inferno of rage to maintain control of the battlefield.

A variety of events have begun to celebrate Igneous’ arrival in Black Desert Mobile, including daily missions and special log-in events. Moreover, Adventurers can receive “Igneous’ Arcana” from their in-game mailbox every day until April 10. This and other items can be exchanged for Sun Crystals, Dimensional Fragments, and Shadow Knots.

