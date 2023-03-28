Mastercard and LUBUDS Group Partner to Re-establish Hong Kong as One of Asia’s Premier Culinary Destinations

Cardholders to enjoy priceless experiences and exclusive privileges at restaurants across Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Distinguished homegrown culinary group LUBUDS and Mastercard today announced a new partnership that will see the two companies co-creating tantalizing offerings for diners as Hong Kong’s economic recovery gathers pace, putting its world-class culinary reputation back on the map. At an exclusive launch event held on the “LUBUDS ON THE SEA” boathouse overlooking Victoria Harbour, executives from the two companies explained why they’ve formed an alliance that will leverage Mastercard’s multisensory marketing prowess, anchored in its enduring priceless platform, to whet the appetite of the region’s food connoisseurs.

Louie Chung, Group Owner, LUBUDS Group , said, “As foodies flock back to Hong Kong’s renowned culinary scene, we couldn’t be more pleased to be teaming up with Mastercard. Not only does Mastercard share our commitment to providing unparalleled, immersive customer experiences that captivate the senses, but they’re also equally committed to using all of the tools at their disposal to support Hong Kong’s economic and cultural recovery. We look forward to welcoming Mastercard cardholders to our venues across Hong Kong to enjoy the special privileges and unforgettable dining experiences being unveiled today.”

“Being one of Asia’s culinary crown jewels, it’s no surprise that Hong Kong attracts and is home to so many people who are wildly passionate about everything F&B. Consumers across all demographics love to explore this food paradise, and always prefer dining benefits over other card rewards. As a steadfast supporter of local businesses that form the backbone of Hong Kong’s economy, Mastercard is delighted to partner with LUBUDS. Mastercard looks forward to showcasing their first-class dining offerings to locals and visitors alike as Hong Kong welcomes the world back to our shores to indulge their passions and enjoy special moments,” said Helena Chen, Managing Director, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard .

“We are witnessing an economic recovery epitomized by the re-opening of borders and the resumption of travel and tourism, where Hong Kong plays a central role as a global and regional financial hub. As business and leisure activities return at scale, Mastercard looks forward to partnering with all stakeholders in Hong Kong, large and small, public or private, to power the economy and empower people to make the most of the burgeoning opportunities that are returning to this region,” said Dennis Chang, Executive Vice President and Division President, Greater China, Mastercard .

The Perks of Partnership

As a result of the tie-up, Mastercard cardholders will enjoy exclusive privileges: (See details in the Appendix)

Priceless Experiences: The finest food in stunning venues, served by Hong Kong’s top chefs

top chefs Priceless Specials: Dozens of F&B discounts and surprises at LUBUDS venues across Hong Kong

Mastercard Travel Rewards: Restaurant privileges and cashback for travelers from overseas

Since its inception in 2006, LUBUDS has launched 40+ outlets and introduced cuisine concepts ranging from Chinese to Italian and beyond. Today LUBUDS employs more than 1,200 staff across 34 brands in Hong Kong and Macau, serving approximately 2.4 million diners per year across LUBUDS’ outlets. Its restaurants, such as Palco, MIAN, Chuan Palace and ANA Ten are consistently named by Tatler Dining, Eat & Travel Weekly, Wine Luxe and more as being among Hong Kong’s top dining venues.

“Mastercard’s multi-faceted partnership with LUBUDS is the latest extension of the company’s priceless campaign which has transformed into a multisensory marketing strategy over the past 25 years. Reinforcing Mastercard’s identity across the five senses – sight, hearing, smell, taste, touch – makes it recognizable across multiple touch points and passions, such as sports, music and cuisine. With the launch of this partnership, we look forward to actively connecting people to their passion for good food and to each other,” said Julie Nestor, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing and Communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard .

LUBUDS® Group was established in 2006 with the launch of its first Japanese outlet. The group has since introduced Modern Japanese, European, Vietnamese, Western Japanese, Portuguese, Thai, Cantonese and Sichuanese concepts across Hong Kong, including Central, WanChai, Tsim Sha Tsui, Causeway Bay, TaiKoo, Kowloon Tong, Olympian City, Shatin, Yuen Long, Tuen Mun, Tseung Kwan O, West Kowloon Cultural District, Nam Cheong and Mongkok. LUBUDS has a growing footprint in Hong Kong and Macau, honing a team of over 1200 staff and nearly 45 outlets as it continues to establish. With a successful conversion rate of approx. 200,000 footfalls generated monthly at LUBUDS® outlets on an average basis; and approx. 2.4 million head counts per year, we continue to grow our presence in the food scene.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

APPENDIX 1: Exclusive privileges for Mastercard cardholders

Priceless Specials are available from March 28-December 31, 2023. For details of all promotions at 20+ venues, please visit the Priceless Specials website (English) (Chinese). Do check back periodically as the list of privileges will be updated on an ongoing basis.

Mastercard Travel Rewards are available from April 1-December 31, 2023. Enjoy cash rewards and unlock additional online offers reserved for our cardholders. View the details here.

Priceless Experiences such as these are available for booking from March 28-December 31, 2023. For details and availability of all priceless experiences, please visit priceless.com.

Priceless Experience Highlights Enjoy a Hidden Menu Selection by Celebrity Chef Shao at MIÁN Experience Chinese cuisine at MIÁN, where they blend traditional culinary heritage with creative flair.

Opportunity to meet and greet Chef Shao himself. Get insider tips and tricks, and learn more about the inspiration behind his dishes.

Dine under a true masterpiece of nature, the o ne and only historical White & Pink Shower Tree in Hong Kong.

Indulge in the full Chinese culinary experience while enjoying the prime photo-taking spot under the shade of this magnificent tree.

More on this here . An evening of European flair and indulgence with Chef Ken Lau April 20, 2023: Pleka May 25, 2023: Pano June 29, 2023: Palco Enjoy the theatrical spectacle of Chef Ken Lau as he presents signature dishes to your table.

Pick your preferred restaurant – Pleka, Pano or Palco – and enjoy an evening of wining and dining, overlooking the harbour with an exclusive menu designed by Chef Ken himself.

At Pleka or Palco, you can enjoy his succulent pasta on a Parmesan Cheese block with Black Truffle Paste – perfect for cheese-lovers!

Alternatively at Pano, Chef Ken will present his delicious Hibiscus and Pomegranate Ice Cream with Ginger Milk Foam dessert.

More on this here . Enjoy an Exclusive “Head to Fin” Tuna Menu after the Tuna Cutting Live Show April 28, 2023: ODDS May 12, 2023: ANA TEN Watch a live demonstration of expert sashimi masters cutting fresh tuna, with precision and exceptional care, showcasing their fine knife skills.

Take photos and talk with the sashimi masters.

Following the demonstration, enjoy a sumptuous menu, showcasing the delicious tuna, freshly imported from Japan, and rare cuts of fish.

Only 15 pieces of tuna are available each night, making this an extraordinary menu to remember.

More on this here .

APPENDIX 2

EVENT PHOTOS: Mastercard & LUBUDS Group Partnership Launch, March 28, 2023

High resolution event photos can be downloaded here.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mastercard-and-lubuds-group-partner-to-re-establish-hong-kong-as-one-of-asias-premier-culinary-destinations-301783717.html

