MNCs View CIIE as Launch Pad into Chinese Market

PRNewswire March 29, 2023

SHANGHAI, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the world’s first national-level import-themed trade expo launched in 2018, the CIIE has been held for five consecutive years and is described by numerous industry players as a major platform for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open cooperation.

An exhibitor (right) introduces products to visitors at his booth during the fifth China International Import Expo.

Statistics show that the accumulated intended turnover of the last five editions of the CIIE totaled over $340 billion. About 2,000 new products, cutting-edge technologies and innovative services from companies around the world have made their debut at the expo since 2018.

According to Guo Jing, general manager of Abbott Diabetes Care in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, the CIIE offers a platform for product demonstration. Various multinational companies like Abbott are looking for opportunities at the expo for long-term business relations with China. 

The fifth CIIE was attended by more than 2,800 enterprises, including 284 of the world’s top 500 enterprises and industry giants.

At the conclusion of the fifth CIIE, exhibitors from Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and other countries and regions expressed a strong desire to return after striking deals and growing their client base at the expo.

Federico Brusau, commercial consul of the Consulate General of Argentina in Shanghai, noted that the expo is a gateway for companies to enter both first-tier and second- or third-tier cities in China.

According to a webpage of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a key part of the CIIE, is regarded as “a high-level platform that promotes dialogue among political, business and academic communities on matters related to global cooperation for sustainable development around the world”.

At the fifth Hongqiao Forum, many high-profile government officials, Nobel Prize laureates, academicians, and senior executives of industrial pacesetters from home and abroad were invited to discuss global issues at sessions like RCEP and Higher-level Opening-up. The World Openness Report 2022 was also released at the forum.

The sixth edition of the CIIE will be held offline in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2023. More than 500 enterprises have already booked over 210,000 square meters of exhibition area. Notably, the physical country exhibition will make its return at this year’s expo.

In addition, the CIIE Bureau will hold a series of global promotional events for the sixth CIIE to increase interaction opportunities between exhibitors and purchasers. The first two promotional campaigns were launched in Hong Kong and Macao in early March, attracting a number of companies and agencies to attend. Moving forward, more promotional activities will be organized in Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia and other regions around the world over the next few months.

With so many showing interest in attending the expo, exhibition space is quickly running out. Be sure to make the right call and secure your booth at the sixth CIIE before it is too late!

https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en

Contact: Ms. Cui Yan
Tel.: 0086-21-968888
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ciieonline
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ciieonline

 

CIIE Logo

 

SOURCE CIIE

