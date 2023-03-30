AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dow Launches New Digital Coatings Formulation Platform: Paint Vision

PRNewswire March 30, 2023
  • Integrating artificial intelligence and predictive capabilities to transform product development, accelerate innovation and ease customer collaboration.

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dow (NYSE: Dow), recently launched a new digital paint formulation platform that is now available in Asia Pacific. DOW™ Paint Vision offers data-driven capabilities designed to simplify the formulation process and accelerate innovation in the paints and coatings industry.

Dow Launches New Digital Coatings Formulation Platform Paint Vision

Dow Paint Vision uses the latest technology to streamline the formulation process, making easy-to-create new solutions in minutes. The platform connects decades of R&D expertise with thousands of data points collected from Dow labs and merges them with the latest trends in sustainability and end-user needs.

Built and backed by Dow scientists, Paint Vision is a digital service platform that supports users at every step along the way, with rapid access to the latest research, product samples, training resources, and more, including:

  • A state-of-the-art Product Selector that enables ingredients comparison, offers a one-stop-shop for technical data and allows customers to order a sample with only a few clicks.
  • Paint Quality Studio, an online library of self-paced training videos that enables new scientists to learn the science behind our products directly from Dow experts. 
  • Formulation Xpert, an immersive experience that enables users to succeed in formulating a holistic product for the architectural market, transferring claims and performance through a guided formulation process. 
  • Sustainable products that take the guesswork out of creating safe, long-lasting, high-performance formulations and reduce environmental impact.

“Better formulation starts with a passion for exploration,” said Dave Speece, commercial director from Dow Coating Materials, Asia Pacific, “We are integrating new digital tools to build novel capabilities that will both push the boundaries of innovation and create long-term value for our customers and markets. With Paint Vision, formulators can save research and training time, and spend more time innovating.”

Learn more about the new platform and how it’s accelerating the future of coatings innovation at paintvision.dow.com.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dow-launches-new-digital-coatings-formulation-platform-paint-vision-301777035.html

SOURCE Dow

