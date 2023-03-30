Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA HIP with ONE Planner Hip Awarded Orthopaedic Product Innovation of the Year by Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2023

SINGAPORE , March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that ROSA HIP® with ONE Planner™ Hip won the “Orthopaedic Product Innovation of the Year” at this year’s Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards.

As a precisely personalized robotic system, ROSA HIP® enables direct anterior surgeons to evaluate and execute surgical plans based on real-time fluoroscopic feedback of each patient’s unique anatomy, while seamlessly integrating with their surgical workflow. As part of ZBEdgeTM Dynamic IntelligenceTM, the system was developed by surgeons for surgeons as an accurate and efficient surgical assistant that also produces meaningful data.

The ONE Planner™ Hip is an easy-to-use, pre-operative planner for primary total hip arthroplasty. Using the auto-plan mode, surgeons can create a preoperative plan within 5 minutes from standard x-ray images. ONE Planner™ Hip features an optional spinopelvic mobility assessment tool if both a sitting and standing lateral x-ray are provided with the AP X-ray. This web-based planner requires no onsite installation, and no extra steps to the workflow.

“It is an honor to have ZBEdge™ Dynamic IntelligenceTM Suite recognized by Healthcare Asia, marking Zimmer Biomet’s third consecutive year receiving this award,” said Sang Yi, Group President Zimmer Biomet Asia Pacific.

“The aim of robot-assisted surgery is to provide patients with a better experience and outcome. Zimmer Biomet is committed to providing the most comprehensive orthopedic robotic solutions through a single platform that supports multiple applications. ROSA HIP® with ONE Planner™ Hip is a component of ZBEdge™ Dynamic IntelligenceTM, which integrates Zimmer Biomet’s digital, robotic, and implant technologies, connecting and collecting objective data throughout the entire episode of care,” Sang Yi added.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

