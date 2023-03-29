Digital and trade community convene to witness the inaugural ICC Future Trade Forum 2023.

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The much-anticipated inaugural ICC Future Trade Forum (FTF) runs from today to 30 March 2023 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore. Presented by Digital Standards Initiative (DSI) of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the forum provides an excellent platform for them to engage, discuss and exchange on key challenges as well as introduction to new program launches that will push the digital trade agenda forward.

It will be attended by over 300 government officials, standards practitioners and business leaders from Trade, Finance, Technology, Industry and Supply Chain, to discuss, and bring changes towards a globally standardised, digitalised trade ecosystem.

Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) TradeTrust’s workshop will take place on the second day of the forum. On top of that, the Forum also featured a number of programs launches including the launch of Trade Modernisation Index with Asia Global Institute and Milken Institute, launch of World Trade Board Roadmap for Financial Inclusion and DSI’s first set of digital trade standards covering seven key trade and supply chain documents.

Officiating at the event’s opening ceremony was S. Iswaran, Minister in-charge of Trade Relations and Minister for Transport, Singapore. He said that “Trade is the lifeblood of Singapore, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to free trade. We are also keenly aware of the importance of digitalisation in shaping the future of trade. As articulated in our Trade 2030 strategy, digitalisation is integral to Singapore’s plans to strengthen our value proposition as an international trading hub. There are several thrusts to our digital trade strategy. We have concluded Digital Economy Agreements (DEAs) with five like-minded countries to facilitate cross-border data flows and build confidence in digital trade. Our DEAs enable interoperable rules, standards and policies so that companies can engage in seamless cross-border digital trade.”

Ms Pamela Mar, Managing Director, ICC DSI added, “We couldn’t be more grateful to see the overwhelming support from sponsors, partners, speakers, media, and digital trade communities. We have over 80 speakers from close to 20 countries coming together to discuss the latest topics and interesting discussions pertaining to digital and trade. We are also delighted to have over 30 partners supporting the event.”

As a forward-looking global trade hub, Singapore always supports the efforts in strengthening the global trade eco-system through digitalisation, and sets an example with pilot projects both domestically and cross-border, such as the SGTraDex initiative and eBL pilot implementations under the TradeTrust framework. We look forward to a success forum in the next two days with fruitful discussions, and hope we could collaborate with more like-minded countries, regions and other stakeholders to plough the road in trade digitalisation.”. said Gina Lim, Director of Financing Ecosystem Division, Enterprise Singapore, who is also a member of Board of Governance for ICC-DSI.

ICC Future Trade Forum 2023 received a good attendance of industry leaders and influential figures as speakers such as Ms Anabel Gonzalez, Deputy Director-General, World Trade Organization and Mr Kunio Mikuriya, Secretary General of World Customs Organization as our keynote speakers. Other renowned speakers from the public and private sectors, industry and academia include:

Tod Burwell , President and Chief Executive Officer, Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT)

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT) Mr Renaud de Barbuat, President and Chief Executive Officer, GS1

Dr Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria , Executive Director, APEC Secretariat

, Executive Director, APEC Secretariat Mr Stephan Wolf , Chief Executive Officer, Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF)

, Chief Executive Officer, Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) Mr Tan Chong Meng , Group CEO, PSA International

, Group CEO, PSA International Mr Steven Beck , Head of Trade and Supply Chain, Asian Development Bank

, Head of Trade and Supply Chain, Asian Development Bank Mr Yu Jian Long , Vice Chairman, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT)

, Vice Chairman, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and many more

The event opens from 29 to 30 March 2023, in-person at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, and video-on-demand will be available through an online platform.

Please visit www.futuretradeforum.org for more information on the event.

About the ICC Future Trade Forum

ICC Future Trade Forum is an inaugural business event platform to align, inspire and catalyse actions to accelerate global progress on digital trade.

Organised by the International Chamber of Commerce Digital Standards Initiative (ICC DSI), the inaugural Future Trade Forum will be held from 29 to 30 March 2023 at Marina Bay Sands, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore and selected sessions will be available as Video on Demand (VOD). Center on the theme ‘Future of Trade’, the forum will feature an engaging programme, networking dinners and cocktails, collaboration opportunities with local and global partners, and technology showcases from start-ups and tech companies.

For more information, please visit www.futuretradeforum.org

About ICC Digital Standards Initiative (DSI)

The ICC Digital Standards Initiative (DSI), based in Singapore, is a public-private partnership backed by an international Governing Board comprising policymakers from governments and international organisations, including the International Chambers of Commerce, the Government of Singapore, Asian Development Bank, World Trade Organisation and World Customs Organisation. The ICC DSI is committed to accelerating the development of a globally harmonised, digitised trade environment, as a key enabler of dynamic, sustainable, inclusive growth. It engages the public sector to progress regulatory and institutional reform, and mobilise the private sector on adoption, implementation, and capacity building. For more information, please visit www.dsi.iccwbo.org

About International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is the institutional representative of more than 45 million companies in over 130 countries. ICC’s core mission is to make business work for everyone, every day, everywhere. Through a unique mix of advocacy, solutions and standard setting, we promote international trade, responsible business conduct and a global approach to regulation, in addition to providing market-leading dispute resolution services. Our members include many of the world’s leading companies, SMEs, business associations and local chambers of commerce.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/digital-and-trade-community-convene-to-witness-the-inaugural-icc-future-trade-forum-2023-301784286.html

SOURCE ICC Future Trade Forum 2023