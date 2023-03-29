AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

OKX to Open Office in Australia

PRNewswire March 29, 2023

Brand Ambassadors Daniel Ricciardo, Scotty James, and McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri join event at Melbourne Arts Centre to celebrate ahead of Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that it will open an office in Australia in the coming months.

The announcement was made at an exclusive event for Australia’s crypto community at the Melbourne Arts Centre, and was attended by OKX Ambassadors Scotty James and Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX Ambassadors Daniel Ricciardo (left) Scotty James (right) (PRNewsfoto/OKX)

On 30 March, the Australian Grand Prix commences and will feature the OKX-sponsored McLaren F1 Team car driven by Australian Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said: “Our ambition is straightforward – to become the leading crypto platform in the world. We see Australia as an indispensable part of this strategy and a key growth market. With such a strong uptake of crypto in Australia already, we’re committed to the local market and aim to build a strong local office.”

Daniel Ricciardo, Australian F1 driver and OKX Ambassador, said: “I’m very excited to see OKX plan an office in my home country. I had a great time celebrating with the OKX team and the crypto community today. The future looks bright for OKX in Australia.”

Scotty James, Australian Olympic snowboarder and OKX Ambassador, said: “Crypto never sleeps, and OKX continues to build its community. Australia is a special place for crypto, and it is exciting to see OKX announce it will be opening an office in Australia.”

OKX’s commitment to trust and transparency is showcased by its publishing of Proof of Reserves (PoR) on a monthly basis. OKX holds the largest 100% clean reserves among major exchanges at USD$8.9 billion, according to third party data. Reserves and liabilities can be self-verified with trustless tools on the OKX website.

OKX CMO Haider Rafique (left) and McLaren F1 Driver Oscar Piastri (right) (PRNewsfoto/OKX)

OKX Ambassadors Scotty James (left), and Daniel Ricciardo (right) pose with OKX CMO Haider Rafique (center) (PRNewsfoto/OKX)

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platforms for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume and is trusted by more than 50 million users.

OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/okx-to-open-office-in-australia-301784517.html

SOURCE OKX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.