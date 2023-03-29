AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tony Robbins To Close the Global PRIORITY Summit Held by FII Institute

PRNewswire March 30, 2023

MIAMI, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global PRIORITY Summit, powered by FII Institute, has announced that Tony Robbins, #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and one of the top international life and business strategists, will be closing the event on its second day.

FII Institute Logo

The summit, held on March 30 & 31, 2023, will bring together world leaders in the areas of business, government, academia, civil society, technology, and media to engage in game-changing discussions and shape the global agenda.

This summit is guided by FII Institute’s mission to make an Impact on Humanity, and anchored by its PRIORITY Report, which reveals the top priorities for individuals around the world.

For over four and a half decades, millions of people have enjoyed the warmth, humor, and transformational power of Tony’s personal development events. These elements will undoubtedly be incorporated into the Miami summit’s DNA as it aims to draw a roadmap for humanity in these challenging times.

Prolific speaker Tony Robbins is sure to motivate the changemakers in the room to navigate the challenges before them, take action for good, and work together towards a brighter future for humanity as the event draws to a close.

About FII Institute:

THE FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE (FII) INSTITUTE is a new global non-profit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in five critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

 

SOURCE Future Investment Initiative Institute

