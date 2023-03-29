Benjarong launches exciting new menu exploring the origins of aristocratic Thai cuisine

Dusit International’s renowned signature Thai restaurant has delved deep into the kingdom’s culinary past and meticulously curated recipes rich in history, culture, and flavour. Impeccable service and a stunning location in a historic stately home enhance the memorable dining experience.

BANGKOK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Benjarong Thai Restaurant at Baan Dusit Thani in Bangkok has introduced a brand-new a la carte menu celebrating Thailand’s rich culinary heritage and featuring a highly curated selection of aristocratic recipes from the late 1800s to the 1930s.

To create this new dining experience, Dusit International’s corporate F&B team spent months researching old culinary texts, collaborating with local food experts, and honing recipes together with Benjarong’s talented chefs. The result is a menu that is both authentic and innovative, offering a fresh perspective on Thai cuisine that is sure to delight diners of all backgrounds.

“Thai cuisine is known for its bold flavours and aromatic spices, but many people are not aware of the diverse influences that have shaped the cuisine over the centuries,” said Benjarong’s Head Chef, Sukanya Ngarmsrikham. “Our new menu aims to showcase the aristocratic roots of Thai cuisine – which can be traced back to noble families of ancient Siam – and highlight the delicious regional influences of that time. Our dining experience pays homage to the sophisticated techniques, culinary traditions, and unique flavours of this period, all while presenting them in a modern way. It’s a real pleasure to cook because we select and use only the finest ingredients, and each dish is carefully crafted to deliver wonderful textures and exciting bursts of flavour. We are delighted to take diners on this unforgettable culinary journey.”

From the delicate flavours of the chilled and refreshing Tom Yum Khmer (roasted prawn broth, cucumber, crispy fish, sour mango) to the complex spices of the ‘Gaeng Kaek’ of Duck Leg (homemade masala, dried fruit, crispy shallots, and garlic) and the sweet tastes of ripe Mangosteen (topped with dry prawns, roasted coconut, and white dressing), Benjarong’s new dishes pack plenty of culinary surprises for discerning diners to savour.

Premium, locally sourced ingredients abound, and with all curry pastes and sauces made from scratch, this ensures maximum authenticity and flavour across the entire menu.

“The best way to enjoy our new experience is by sharing a meal family-style and selecting a variety of dishes from across the menu,” said Chef Sukanya. “So, for example, you could order a soup, a curry, a salad, something fried, a relish, and some of our ethically sourced organic rice. The delicious harmony of sweet, salty, spicy, and sour flavours, combined with the various textures and premium seasonal ingredients, makes our offerings truly unique and, most importantly, highly memorable for our guests.”

Alongside the dishes mentioned above, just some of the other highlights of the savoury selection include Crispy Pork Belly with Four Peppers (black, white, and green peppercorns, prickly ash), Son-In-Law Eggs (three varieties – quail, duck, and chicken – with tamarind sauce, roasted chilli, and coriander), ‘Gaeng Prik’ of Blue Swimmer Crab (bamboo, lime leaves), Clear Soup of Pork Belly and Squid (Roasted pork bone soup, steamed pork belly and quid, and green peppercorn), Steamed Crab with Fresh Milk Custard (blue crab meat and roe, light custard), Pineapple Fried Rice with Horseshoe Crab Roe (yellow curry powder, cashews), and Southern Khua Curry of Lamb Shank (young galangal, banana chilli).

For dessert, the thick and creamy Coconut Custard (with fresh young coconut) and refreshing Som Choon (preserved lychee, seasonal fruits, jasmine-scented syrup) are both highly recommended.

Dishes range in price from THB 220++ to THB 1,290++. A curated wine menu is also available, starting at THB 390++ per glass and THB 1,890++ per bottle.

More than just a culinary destination, Benjarong offers a feast for all the senses. Tastefully reimagining Benjarong’s original location at the world-renowned Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel – which is currently undergoing redevelopment nearby – the restaurant is situated in a meticulously restored historic stately home surrounded by lush gardens and complete with elegant private rooms that transport guests to another era.

From the warm lighting and the tasteful décor to the traditional music and soothing room scents, every detail has been carefully enhanced to deliver an enchanting multisensory dining experience inspired by the new menu’s aristocratic origins. Diners also benefit from Dusit’s renowned gracious hospitality and five-star standards of service.

“With 10 locations around the world, and a long history of serving discerning diners in Bangkok, Benjarong already has a strong reputation for the quality of its cuisine and service,” said Mr Stephane Carric, Corporate Director of Food and Beverage, Dusit International. “Building on the strength of the brand in Bangkok, and in line with our vision to create the ultimate destination for Thai cuisine in the city, our new menu of delicately handcrafted dishes takes our already high culinary standards to another level. Available exclusively at Benjarong in Bangkok, each new dish has a fascinating story behind its creation, and we are delighted to share these stories and enchant diners with a unique culinary journey rich in history, culture, and impeccable flavours.”

Benjarong is located at Baan Dusit Thani on Sala Daeng Road, a short walk from Sala Daeng (BTS) and Silom (MRT) stations. Parking is available. For more details, or to make a reservation for lunch or dinner, please visit www.baandusitthani.com Email : [email protected] Official Line Account @baandusitthani or Tel: + 66 (0) 2200 9009.

About Baan Dusit Thani

Baan Dusit Thani is a unique standalone venue designed to delight, inspire, evoke fond memories, and continue the distinctive hospitality heritage of Dusit International’s flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel while the property undergoes redevelopment as part of Dusit Central Park, a landmark mixed-use project set to open from 2024 onwards opposite Lumpini Park.

Set within a lovingly restored, historic stately home on Sala Daeng Road, just behind where Dusit Thani Bangkok is located, the carefully curated space features reimagined signature restaurants and unique events spaces set around a beautiful garden with lush plant life. These elevated concepts, each set within a different heritage building, include Benjarong Thai Restaurant, Thien Duong Vietnamese Restaurant, and Dusit Gourmet & Garden Bar.

A living museum of sorts, Baan Dusit Thani features treasured furniture and iconic décor from Dusit Thani Bangkok tastefully transformed into one-of-a-kind statement pieces to imbue each restaurant with its own distinct character and atmosphere.

