AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Prime Focus Technologies launches CLEAR® AI Reframe and enhances CLEAR® AI Discover with Chat GPT

PRNewswire March 30, 2023

Game-changing AI modules that will revolutionize Social Media content creation will be showcased at NAB 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of AI-powered technology solutions for the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry, is excited to showcase two AI modules designed to enable businesses to create social content more efficiently, increase engagement, and ultimately drive growth: CLEAR® AI Reframe and CLEAR® AI Discover.  

Prime Focus Technologies

CLEAR® AI Reframe eliminates the time-consuming process of resizing videos for different social media apps. This innovative module enables companies to convert horizontal videos automatically and accurately into square and vertical formats, saving time. With CLEAR® AI Reframe, you can effortlessly generate compelling content variants for social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube, significantly reducing your lead time and unlocking revenue opportunities. 

CLEAR® AI Discover is enhanced by Chat GPT and serves as a co-pilot for social media content creators. It uses CLEAR® AI to gather information across your content, harnesses the power of PFT’s patented Machine Wisdom that puts content in context for better quality data, and leverages Chat GPT to come up with unprecedented creative possibilities. Put CLEAR® AI Discover to work, unleash creativity, and unlock productivity! ‘Create,’ ‘curate,’ and ‘connect with your audience’ like never before on social media.

“Social media is no longer used for promotional purposes alone; it is fast becoming a key revenue generator for enterprises,” said Murali Sridhar, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product Management. “Our customers now needn’t, by default, fit a horizontal video into a vertical frame or spend manual effort resizing it. Instead, they can let CLEAR® AI help them create compelling content and let Reframe transform it natively before publishing it.” 

Join us at NAB 2023 for a demo of CLEAR® AI Reframe and Discover at W1755.

To schedule a meeting with us, click here.    

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR®, for the Media & Entertainment industry. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the Cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Hearst Television, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com

Press Contacts:
T Shobhana
Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing
Prime Focus Technologies
Los Angeles, CA
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Prime Focus Technologies

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.