  • merger, acquisition and takeover

European business communications provider Dstny acquires Flexfone in Denmark to create one of the leading B2B UCaaS providers in the Danish market

PRNewswire March 30, 2023

The acquisition of the Danish-based and cloud-native company Flexfone is essential to Dstny’s growth strategy as a whole and our ambitions to be the primary contender in Business Communications in all European markets.

BRUSSELS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dstny, a leading European business communications provider, is excited to announce the acquisition of Flexfone A/S, a cloud communication challenger in Denmark that provides Cloud PBX and VoIP telephony to B2B customers. With their fully digital approach, easy to use communication systems and a well distributed network of more than 100 partners, they are both fast-growing and highly competitive in the Danish market. 

Key profiles Daan De Wever, Lars Aagaard

“With the addition of Flexfone to our group, we are not only acquiring a significant player in the Danish market but also a company that shares Dstny’s commitment to flexible, easy-to-understand, and user-friendly communication systems. We are thrilled to welcome exceptional talent to our group. Flexfone’s expertise in simplifying, automating, and creating systems that make it effortless for partners and customers to engage with, stands out in the Danish market,” says Daan De Wever, CEO Dstny Group.

Flexfone stands out as an innovative and highly experienced operator of telecommunication services through a network of skilled and dedicated partners. With 45 employees and fully automated processes for easy scalability, they are well positioned to lead the Partner driven Dstny operations in Denmark.

“The pan-European vision that Dstny represents fits perfectly with Flexfones ambitions, and by joining Dstny, we get access to technologies and capabilities, which will strengthen our position as an innovation leader in the Danish market – now and in the future,” says Lars Aagaard, CEO Flexfone. 

For further information

Lars Aagaard
Email: [email protected] 

Kåre Jacobsen
Email: [email protected] 

Christian Hed – CMO, Dstny
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +46707187603 

About Dstny 

Dstny is a premier provider of cloud-based business communications solutions. With more than 3 million users, Dstny simplifies communication for companies, partners, and service providers with interactive tools delivered as-a-service across all formats, including voice, video, and chat. Featuring a mobile-first design and easy integration, Dstny’s innovative technology and strong local partnerships allow for delivering exceptional user experiences. Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has 1000 employees in 7 European countries and a €250 million annual revenue. 

Learn more at www.dstny.com

About Flexfone 

Founded in 2011, Flexfone is a Danish cloud-based communication provider delivering a Cloud PBX platform to over 50,000 users. 

With an in-house developed platform focused on user experience, Flexfone exclusively sells its products through a nationwide reseller network, ensuring strong local customer connections. The company offers a flexible and straightforward pricing model, including all functionalities without binding contracts, demonstrating product confidence. Based in Skanderborg, Flexfone’s 45 employees serve over 100 resellers and 50,000 users.

Learn more at www.flexfone.dk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/european-business-communications-provider-dstny-acquires-flexfone-in-denmark-to-create-one-of-the-leading-b2b-ucaas-providers-in-the-danish-market-301784782.html

SOURCE Dstny

