BAE Systems and Heart Aerospace to collaborate on battery for electric airplane

PRNewswire March 30, 2023

Lightweight and groundbreaking battery for commercial electric airplane will enable efficient regional air travel 

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BAE Systems, a leading aerospace and defense company, and Heart Aerospace, a Swedish electric airplane maker, announced a collaboration to define the battery system for Heart’s ES-30 regional electric airplane.  

Battery system inside the ES-30

The battery will be the first-of-its-kind to be integrated into an electric conventional takeoff and landing (eCTOL) regional aircraft, allowing it to efficiently operate with zero emissions and low noise.  

“Our industry-leading solution builds on decades of expertise delivering technologies and systems needed to progress sustainable transportation,” said Ehtisham Siddiqui, vice president and general manager of Controls and Avionics Solutions at BAE Systems. “We are delighted to collaborate with Heart Aerospace on the innovative battery system for its electric airplane.” 

The program will leverage more than 25 years of BAE Systems’ expertise in electrifying large, heavy-duty industrial vehicles. Today, the company has over 15,000 power and propulsion systems operating in service across the globe. Work on the program will be conducted at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Endicott, New York.  

“BAE Systems’ extensive experience in developing batteries for heavy-duty ground applications, and their experience in developing safety critical control systems for aerospace, make them an ideal partner in this important next step for the ES-30 and for the aviation industry,” said Sofia Graflund, chief operating officer at Heart Aerospace. “We look forward to decarbonizing air travel together.” 

The ES-30 airplane will be powered by four electric motors, and has an all-electric range of 200 kilometers, an extended reserve hybrid range of 400 kilometers with 30 passengers and ability to fly up to 800 kilometers with 25 passengers.  

The ES-30 will also have a cost-effective and scalable upgrade path as future battery technology matures. The battery upgrade roadmap allows for increased usable energy at the same weight, resulting in longer flight durations and expanded route options.  

Heart Aerospace has a total of 230 orders and 100 options for the ES-30, along with letter of intent for an additional 108 airplanes. 

About BAE Systems 

BAE Systems, Inc. and its 34,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide. We deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce, and deliver — to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts. www.baesystems.com/US @BAESystemsInc 

About Heart Aerospace 

At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart’s mission is to create the world’s greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport. This mission is grounded in the outlook that electric air travel will become the new normal for regional flights and can be transformational in addressing the industry’s key sustainability challenges. www.heartaerospace.com 

For more information, please contact: 

Eric Peterson, BAE Systems 
Mobile: +1 603-288-4082 
[email protected] 

Christina Zander, Heart Aerospace 
Mobile: +46 728-889-610 
[email protected] 

 

Battery pack

 

Heart Aerospace Logo

 

BAE Systems Logo

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

