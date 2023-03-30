Croma-Pharma: Further strengthening its portfolio with PhilArt biostimulators

VIENNA, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Croma (Croma-Pharma ® GmbH) is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing, minimally invasive aesthetics market and a leading manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid (HA) syringes. With the launch of PhilArt, a complete series of injectable skin boosters, Croma is now further broadening its already comprehensive portfolio. Skin boosters are an important pillar of a minimally invasive aesthetics portfolio, next to HA fillers, botulinum toxin and PDO threads, allowing for combination therapies and a full-face approach. Read More

