  • new product

-30° Celsius North! Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 N High-performance EV Prototype Conquers Extreme Arctic Environment

PRNewswire March 30, 2023
  • Hyundai N is testing the all-electric, all-wheel-drive IONIQ 5 N under extreme arctic winter conditions in Arjeplog, Sweden
  • IONIQ 5 N is planned to debut in July 2023 as N brand’s first high-performance mass-production EV, further accelerating Hyundai’s electrification future
  • N brand releases the first teaser of IONIQ 5 N signaling a shift in brand evolution with a new lineup of high performance electric vehicles

ARJEPLOG, Sweden, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company revealed details about the extreme winter testing of IONIQ 5 N, the first high-performance, mass-production all-electric N brand model at the Hyundai Mobis Proving ground in Arjeplog, Sweden. 

Given its position adjacent to the Arctic Circle, the Hyundai Mobis Proving ground in Arjeplog offers everything an automaker needs for comprehensive winter testing, such as low-grip coefficient icy surfaces and deep sub-zero temperatures as low as -30°C (-22°F). This allows Hyundai N engineers to test new models, such as the IONIQ 5 N, in the most extreme low friction conditions to achieve the optimal balance between the car’s responsive ‘fun-to-drive’ character and its ability to perform safely and predictably in sub-zero conditions.

“Just as our N models are honed at the sharp corners of the Nürburgring, our N models are also honed at the sharp corners and icy surfaces of our proving ground in Arjeplog, ensuring maximum performance in the most extreme winter conditions,” said Till Wartenberg, vice president of N Brand Management & Motorsport sub-division at Hyundai Motor Company. “We’re proud to demonstrate the IONIQ 5 N perfectly meets our broad performance criteria, ensuring N Brand success as our first EV production N model.”

The motorsport-inspired 3 pillars of N performance — corner rascal, racetrack capability, and everyday sportscar — have long applied to N’s electrification strategy. In 2015, N brand established its vision of a sustainable future for the next generation of driving enthusiasts by showing the N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo. N’s electrification strategy began with the RM20e prototype and Veloster N ETCR race car. Last year, N brand introduced the RN22e, a rolling lab designed to communicate a transfer of N’s electrification experience to the brand’s first production EV, IONIQ 5 N, slated for launch later this year.

Additional information and details will be released building up to the IONIQ 5 N’s global debut planned in July.

More information can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

 

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

