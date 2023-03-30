AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Human-made shooting stars to inspire interest in space and collect vital climate data in the mesosphere

PRNewswire March 30, 2023

SKY CANVAS is the world’s first human-made shooting star project and aims to bring people all over the world together to witness an unprecedented collective experience that will inspire scientific curiosity and advance our understanding of climate change.

TOKYO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ALE Co., Ltd. today announces the global launch of its spectacular project SKY CANVAS, set to transform the night sky into a celestial showcase for human-made shooting stars that can collect important atmospheric data in the mesosphere. Previously, it has been difficult to gather meaningful data from this layer of the Earth’s atmosphere, as weather balloons or aircraft cannot fly high enough, and it is too low to be observed by satellites.

Sky Canvas London

To support its mission, ALE has launched the SKY CANVAS Community Club to engage current and future space fanatics to discuss and learn about space and space sciences, with a focus on the development of sustainable space exploration. Those who want to be a part of space science history can buy a SKY CANVAS VIP PASS NFT to get the chance to be one of the first people to ever witness a human-made shooting star, to help to crowdfund and kickstart a new wave of climate science and space edutainment and to make a vital contribution to charity.

“Our aim is to contribute to the sustainable development of humankind and to bring space closer to all of us, by expanding the area of human activity beyond Earth to discover, collect and apply essential data from space,” explained Dr. Lena Okajima, founder and CEO of ALE. “As a first step, I founded ALE to create the world’s first human-made shooting star, to inspire wonder and to spark scientific curiosity.”

“In the future, by combining critical climate research with a new form of space entertainment we believe we can further our scientific understanding of climate change while also inspiring curiosity and interest in people all over the world about space and the universe.”

ALE will continue to own and develop the core technology behind SKY CANVAS’s human-made shooting stars, to realize its threefold vision:

  • to establish strategic partnerships across industry and academia to leverage its technology and enable scientific climate research into atmospheric data.
  • to establish and grow a new “space entertainment” market category.
  • to create innovative new digital content to achieve sustainable growth in this market.

For further information www.skycanvasglobal.com.

 

Sky Canvas San Francisco

 

Sky Canvas Kyoto

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/human-made-shooting-stars-to-inspire-interest-in-space-and-collect-vital-climate-data-in-the-mesosphere-301785128.html

SOURCE ALE

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.