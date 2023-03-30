AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PartnerOne Completes the Acquisition of Stromasys

PRNewswire March 30, 2023

RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Partner One, one of the fastest growing enterprise software conglomerates, announced today that it has successfully acquired Stromasys SA, the world-leader in enterprise-class emulation solutions for legacy systems.

Partner One & Stromasys Logos

Founded in 1998, Stromasys has revolutionized the field of legacy system modernization, allowing businesses to run their critical applications on modern, secure hardware platforms and on the Cloud, without sacrificing performance or functionality. The company’s flagship product, Charon, is widely recognized as the industry standard for emulation, with support for a wide range of legacy systems.

Partner One’s acquisition marks a major milestone for Stromasys. The financial strength, resources, and expertise of Partner One will enable Stromasys to expand its reach, accelerate its growth, and continue to innovate and deliver world-class emulation solutions to its customers.

“We are excited to welcome Stromasys to the Partner One family,” said Nick Riuma, Principal at Partner One. “Stromasys is a world-class company with a strong track record of innovation and customer service. We are confident that our investment will enable Stromasys to continue to grow and deliver best-in-class solutions to its customers.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Partner One,” said John Prot, CEO of Stromasys. “Partner One’s investment is a strong vote of confidence in our team, our products, and our vision. Partner One’s support will provide a tremendous growth opportunity for Stromasys and allow us to expand our reach and continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Stromasys will continue to operate as an independent company within Partner One’s successful portfolio of enterprise software companies. Stromasys customers can expect the same exceptional value and experience that they have come to expect over the years.

About Partner One – Partner One is one of the fastest growing enterprise software groups in the world, with a proven track record of acquiring and growing enterprise software companies. Over 1000 enterprise and government organizations rely on Partner One software, including 80% of the largest companies in the world.

About Stromasys SA – Stromasys is the leading provider of enterprise-class emulation solutions for legacy systems. Founded in 1998, the company has revolutionized the field of legacy system modernization, enabling businesses to run their critical applications on modern, secure hardware platforms and on the Cloud without sacrificing performance or functionality. Stromasys’s flagship product, Charon, is widely recognized as the industry standard for emulation, with support for a wide range of legacy systems.

Visit Partner One’s website: https://www.partnerone.com/

Visit Stromasys’ website: https://www.stromasys.com/

SOURCE Partner One

