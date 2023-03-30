AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BasaltCoin: One of the Most Promising Projects Successfully Launched on March 26, 2023

PRNewswire March 30, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BASALTCOIN (www.basaltcoin.com) is a revolutionary new cryptocurrency that was successfully launched on March 26, 2023, with the aim of changing the world and bettering humanity. BASALTCOIN is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the greentech industry by commercializing intellectual property in the green tech and blockchain industries, connecting inventors and investors, and helping the community increase their income.

Basalt - Changes Start Here

Investors have an excellent opportunity to get involved in the BASALTCOIN presale now, while the token is still at a low price of 0.05 USD. The first round of the presale has already begun on March 26, 2023, and will last until May 10, 2023, with the price remaining at 0.05 USD. The second round of the presale will begin on May 20, 2023, and will last until June 10, 2023, with the price increasing to 0.07 USD.

The BASALTCOIN team is following a strict roadmap, and our public sale listing on DEX is scheduled between the end of Q3 or beginning of Q4 this year, with a starting price of 0.1 USD, which is already a 2x increase from the price of the first presale round. This listing will coincide with the launch of the BASALTCOIN decentralized wallet, which will have a user-friendly interface and a range of features, including staking, farming, robotic trading, and arbitrage auto-trading. Our wallet will also have other unique differences from existing wallets.

The decentralized wallet will be connected to the BASALTCOIN hard wallet and the company’s own DEX L4, which will facilitate full decentralization and security for customers’ funds. When customers use any trading tools on the exchange, their funds will remain in their wallet. This integration is expected to increase the token price even further.

By investing in BASALTCOIN, investors will not only be part of the Greentech Revolution that aims to change the world and better humanity, but they will also be at the forefront of the digital assets sphere, which is growing exponentially every year. Additionally, BASALTCOIN is offering a partner referral award program with a 2.5% reward for each referral, and participants who complete KYC will be rewarded with 50 BASALT coins.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to join the Greentech Revolution today with BASALTCOIN, the cryptocurrency that’s changing the world! To learn more about BASALTCOIN and the BASA Ecosystem, visit our official website today. Click here to join the BASALTCOIN Presale and secure your stake in the future of greentech and blockchain.

BasaltCoin – changes start here.

SOURCE BasaltCoin

