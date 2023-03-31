AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Insitu Sets Company Record for Longest Flight at 25.5 hours with its Integrator Unmanned Aircraft System

PRNewswire March 31, 2023

BINGEN, Wash., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Insitu, A Boeing Company, recently set a company record for the longest duration flight with a 25.5-hour sortie with its Integrator Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) on an operational mission.

Insitu's Integrator unmanned aircraft system (UAS). The company recently set a company record for the longest duration flight with a 25.5-hour sortie with the Integrator on an operational mission. The record flight was achieved with a 150-pound Integrator equipped for a multi-payload mission. It surpassed the previous record of 24.2 hours performed in 2014, also with an Integrator.

The record flight was achieved with a 150-pound Integrator equipped for a multi-payload mission. It surpassed the previous record of 24.2 hours performed in 2014, also with an Integrator. 

The customer requested persistent eyes on target for an extended period. The Integrator’s configuration, with its long endurance capability, allowed the customer to use one aircraft instead of two or more lower endurance aircraft. 

UAS with lower endurance require transitioning among multiple aircraft to maintain persistent eyes on a target. The Integrator allows customers to assure sustained eyes on target with less risk to the mission. 

Long endurance aircraft reduce risk with fewer launch and recovery sequences, where UAS are most vulnerable to damage. They also provide better coverage in areas with sparse basing and allow customers to operate with less equipment and manpower than aircraft with lower endurance. 

“Our Integrator provides customers benefits they can’t get with other unmanned aircraft,” said Diane Rose, Insitu president and CEO. “Customers can focus on the mission and have confidence to achieve their critical goals more affordably and reliably with our field-proven unmanned aircraft.”

Insitu’s long endurance Integrator provides benefits to customers in many ways, such as an unbroken chain of imagery intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), to ensure customers continually track a target of interest. It also provides pattern of life, allowing customers to review video footage to identify valued targets. 

Insitu’s full suite of modular payloads provides persistent ISR in the world’s most extreme environments. Our payloads, ranging from day and night full motion video (FMV) and signals intelligence (SIGINT) to electronic warfare (EW), extend the capabilities of UAS to meet the specific and evolving needs of our customers through flexibility and easy integration. 

About Insitu 

With offices in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, Insitu creates and supports unmanned systems and software technology that deliver end-to-end solutions for collecting, processing and managing sensor data. To date, our systems have accumulated more than 1.4 million flight hours. 

MEDIA CONTACT 

Pat Host
Insitu Media Relations
[email protected] 
202-856-4396 

INSITU A Boeing Company

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044719/Integrator_unmanned_aircraft_system.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685528/INSITU_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/insitu-sets-company-record-for-longest-flight-at-25-5-hours-with-its-integrator-unmanned-aircraft-system-301786582.html

SOURCE Insitu

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.