Reporters are invited to Insitu’s media reception at Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space

Meet with Insitu executives and learn about the company’s newest platform – Integrator VTOL

Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition

Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center – Boeing booth #1337

201 Waterfront Street

National Harbor, MD 20745

Tuesday, April 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. ET

BINGEN, Wash., April 3, 2023 – Insitu invites news reporters to meet with company executives during a media reception at Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition at the Boeing booth #1337 on Tuesday, April 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. ET.

Insitu will be discussing Integrator VTOL, a rapid repositioning and expeditionary system providing vertical take-off and landing in small quarters, such as ship decks.

Integrator VTOL is designed to operate as a portable system in challenging maritime conditions, such as high seas and gusty winds, while providing the same wide-area surveillance capability at long ranges for extended periods as a land-based system without sacrificing payload capacity or endurance.

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information or questions, contact:

Pat Host

Insitu Media Relations

202-856-4396

[email protected]

