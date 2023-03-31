Reporters are invited to Insitu’s media reception at Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space

To Assignment Desks and Business/Aerospace Reporters:
What:
Meet with Insitu executives and learn about the company’s newest platform – Integrator VTOL
Where:
Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition
Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center – Boeing booth #1337
201 Waterfront Street
National Harbor, MD 20745
When:
Tuesday, April 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. ET
BINGEN, Wash., April 3, 2023 – Insitu invites news reporters to meet with company executives during a media reception at Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition at the Boeing booth #1337 on Tuesday, April 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. ET.
Insitu will be discussing Integrator VTOL, a rapid repositioning and expeditionary system providing vertical take-off and landing in small quarters, such as ship decks.
Integrator VTOL is designed to operate as a portable system in challenging maritime conditions, such as high seas and gusty winds, while providing the same wide-area surveillance capability at long ranges for extended periods as a land-based system without sacrificing payload capacity or endurance.
Refreshments will be provided.
For more information or questions, contact:
Pat Host
Insitu Media Relations
202-856-4396
[email protected]
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044803/Integrator_VTOL.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685528/INSITU_Logo_v2.jpg
/PRNewswire — March 31, 2023/
SOURCE Insitu