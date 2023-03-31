AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Reporters are invited to Insitu’s media reception at Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space

PRNewswire March 31, 2023

To Assignment Desks and Business/Aerospace Reporters: 

Insitu's Integrator VTOL vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aircraft system (UAS)

What:            
Meet with Insitu executives and learn about the company’s newest platform – Integrator VTOL 

Where:           
Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition 
Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center – Boeing booth #1337 
201 Waterfront Street 
National Harbor, MD 20745 

When:            
Tuesday, April 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. ET  

BINGEN, Wash., April 3, 2023 – Insitu invites news reporters to meet with company executives during a media reception at Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition at the Boeing booth #1337 on Tuesday, April 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. ET.

Insitu will be discussing Integrator VTOL, a rapid repositioning and expeditionary system providing vertical take-off and landing in small quarters, such as ship decks.

Integrator VTOL is designed to operate as a portable system in challenging maritime conditions, such as high seas and gusty winds, while providing the same wide-area surveillance capability at long ranges for extended periods as a land-based system without sacrificing payload capacity or endurance.

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information or questions, contact:  
Pat Host           
Insitu Media Relations 
202-856-4396 
[email protected] 

INSITU A Boeing Company

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044803/Integrator_VTOL.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685528/INSITU_Logo_v2.jpg 

/PRNewswire — March 31, 2023/

SOURCE Insitu

