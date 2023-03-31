Polaris® Cuts the Cord

The NEW Polaris® FREEDOM™ Cordless Robotic Cleaner takes the kinks out of cleaning your pool

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On the heels of its 50th anniversary, Polaris, the leading manufacturer of automatic pool cleaners, introduces its latest innovation in robotic pool cleaners, Polaris FREEDOM—the first cordless robotic pool cleaner from the iconic brand.

Cable-free and ready to clean from the floor to the waterline in 2.5 hours or less, Polaris FREEDOM is powered by a long-lasting lithium-ion battery; offering exceptional cordless cleaning performance and convenience for pool owners who prefer not to have a cable extending across their yard or a hose in the pool.

Whether at home or away, the WiFi enabled Polaris FREEDOM connects with the iAquaLink® app—the industry’s highest-rated pool equipment control app. The app provides charging status, specialized cleaning modes and sends push notifications that indicate when cleaning is complete, whereupon the cleaner will repeatedly climb to the surface for 10 minutes so it can be easily retrieved at different areas along the waterline. When retrieved within this timeframe, the Polaris FREEDOM provides additional convenience with lightweight removal from the pool with proprietary technology that enables water to quickly evacuate as it’s pulled out of the pool.

Featuring a selection of four cleaning modes, including floor only; floor, walls and waterline; waterline only; and Polaris’ groundbreaking SMART Cycle mode which calculates the optimal cleaning time for a pool based on size, shape and surface, Polaris FREEDOM offers enhanced flexibility for cleaning when time is a factor.

The Polaris FREEEDOM comes equipped with a convenient Easy-Charge Station where it can be neatly stored and recharged when not in use. Rated specifically for outdoor charging, this practical storage solution provides a safe and simple way to fully restore power in only four hours with direct contact charging—so there’s nothing to plug into the cleaner itself, just place the cleaner in the cradle.

“Polaris is committed to providing the ultimate in pool cleaning performance and convenience, and the Polaris FREEDOM is the perfect combination of both,” Sarah Martin, product management for automatic pool cleaners at Fluidra. “With FREEDOM it’s easy to maintain a spotless pool without the hassle of a cord. We believe that the Polaris FREEDOM can revolutionize the way people clean their pools.”

For more efficient cleaning and easy operation, the FREEDOM comes standard with Polaris’ one-of-a-kind Double Helix brush design that enhances debris collection by channeling dirt towards the vacuum inlet as it scrubs a pool’s surface, powerful Cyclonic Vacuum technology, and a large filter canister with a transparent lid.

About Fluidra

Fluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry’s most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy®, Polaris®, S.R.Smith®, and Cover-Pools®. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.

