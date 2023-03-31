CMI Launches iSolutions Partner Ecosystem Alliance

Helping global enterprises seek new opportunities as digitalization accelerates

Bringing together partners in AI, blockchain, cloud, digital, network, edge, terminal, and security (ABCDNETS)

HONG KONG, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China Mobile International Limited (CMI) successfully launched the iSolutions Partner Ecosystem Alliance in Hong Kong. By bringing together next-generation information technology partners in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cloud, digital, network, edge, terminal, and security (ABCDNETS), the alliance aims to empower enterprises to accelerate digital transformation on a true “one-stop service” cooperation platform.

Delivering “Professional, Innovative, Win-win” solutions, CMI iSolutions has helped more than 7,000 enterprise customers digitally transform with one-stop customized services for 5G, cloud, Internet of Things, connectivity, and data centers, serving a wide range of verticals, including transportation and logistics, manufacturing, finance, Internet, and retail. Apart from driving innovation, CMI is also committed to deepening ecosystem collaboration in order to fully meet the diverse needs of enterprise customers. The launch of this new alliance marks yet another milestone as CMI continues to enrich the ecosystem and improve integration with partners’ capabilities.

To date, iSolutions has already partnered with more than 200 outstanding partners and industry leaders across the globe. The new alliance is set to upgrade the collaboration model from “1+1” partnerships to an “N+N” alliance mechanism.

According to Dr. Li Feng, Chairman and CEO of China Mobile International Limited, the wave of digitalization is accelerating. CMI looks forward to joining hands with our ecosystem partners, based on the principles of openness, sharing, integration and innovation, to optimize supply to meet new customers’ needs. We are committed to creating better digitalized services and solutions that exceed expectations, in order to enhance customers’ competitiveness towards the future of innovation and the digital intelligence ocean.

Under the theme of “A Stronger Partnership for a Brighter Future”, the launch event gathered more than 180 senior executives from partner companies such as Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Dahua Technology, Fortinet, HUAWEI CLOUD, Inspur, LightWAN, Tencent Cloud, Tuya Smart, and ZTE.

The first partners to join the alliance span a broad range of technologies, from cloud, SD-WAN, IoT and 5G to security, edge, services, and more. They all have considerable technical strength, solid brand reputation, and rich industry experience. Moreover, the partners’ open integration capabilities enable their offerings to be readily integrated with CMI’s products and solutions, thereby meeting the diversified needs of enterprises in an all-round manner.

With the official launch of the alliance, the ecosystem partners will collaborate in product innovation, integration, business expansion, resource sharing, long-term cooperation, and brand building. This will see them bring together capabilities and resources in products, solutions, services, and platforms, as well as marketing. Together, these capabilities will enable enterprises to expand seamlessly, whether they are growing in multiple markets globally, expanding internationally from China, or targeting growth in China as a foreign firm.

Looking ahead, CMI will continue to expand its collaboration with upstream and downstream partners throughout the value chain, working closely with them to build an ecosystem that efficiently combines everyone’s complementary strengths in a synergic manner. In doing so, CMI hopes to provide a wide spectrum of verticals with better access to digital intelligence.

About China Mobile International

China Mobile International (CMI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Mobile. Leveraging China Mobile’s network scale and our abundant global resources, CMI provides a wide spectrum of comprehensive and high-quality international information services to customers and enterprises around the world. Based on a new information service system of “Connectivity + Computing Force + Ability”, CMI continues to promote digital transformation and innovative development, and actively explores opportunities of digital economy based on services of connectivity, IDC, cloud computing, IoT etc.

