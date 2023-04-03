AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • joint venture

Perisai Paves the Way in Asia – Introducing Voice and Behavioral Risk Assessment for Insurance and Health Sectors.

PRNewswire April 3, 2023

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Voicesense and Bizbaz announce a new joint product called Perisai—Malay for Shield. Specifically designed for insurance, reinsurance, health and wellness companies, Perisai builds on the partners’ existing cooperation in finance, e-commerce, mental health and fintech where they provide comprehensive customer intelligence and risk assessment capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region.

For the first time in Asia, Perisai delivers actionable behavioral insights about customers including their risk-taking attitudes (such as impulsiveness and conscientiousness) and fraudulent probabilities (such as intent and integrity). The product provides information about health and wellness for both mental and physical conditions, i.e. heart disease, stroke probability, diabetes, common cancers, depression, and lifestyle choices (exercise, shopping habits, etc.).

Perisai launches in Asia with European and U.S. rollouts following in Q3 2023.

Hayk Hakobyan, CEO of Bizbaz (Singapore), states, “We are thrilled to expand our unique digital health and wellbeing capabilities for the insurance industry – first in Asia and then worldwide.” He continued, “Perisai provides the insurance industries with a comprehensive risk solution to better help manage risk and make more informed decisions.”

Perisai applications support insurance groups’ customer profiling during their policy assessment and approval process, while also streamlining policy claim-related processes and timelines. Perisai will offer real-time insurance risk and health assessment through bespoke analytical reports. This allows companies to track and manage customer risk throughout the entire customer lifecycle using cutting-edge technology for health assessments (using phone data and selfie images), applied behavioral sciences and machine learning-based prediction analytics. 

Hafeez Jacobson, CEO of Voicesense, states, “I’m particularly excited that our language-agnostic and comprehensive assessment capabilities allow Perisai to deploy immediately throughout Asia.” He also notes that Perisai will not only enhance existing risk assessment tools but also use its unique technology to immediately predict probabilities of future claims.

The management of the joint venture also stated that they plan to further expand their Asian footprint into various sectors, including health, wellbeing, human capital and recruitment, e-commerce, fin-tech and insurance across multi sectors.

Bizbaz, which is backed by HSBC Asset Management, took an equity position in Voicesense in 2023.

Company Profiles –

Voicesense is the leading vocal biomarker using machine learning to provide predictive behavior patterns, personality characteristics and overall wellness assessments. Voicesense’s SaaS-based product overcomes language, culture, gender and individual differences to provide real-time analytics.

Voicesense has clients globally, supported by offices in the Middle East, Europe and North America, with planned expansion to Singapore in 2023.

Bizbaz’s mission is to reinvent & dramatically improve the risk assessment process by using all meaningful digital footprints to provide fully comprehensive customer profiling empowering organizations to serve both banked & unbanked populations.

Bizbaz’s main market is currently serving Asian-based companies, with Bizbaz offering a set of unique and versatile solutions, which use the latest findings from behavioral sciences and machine learning, enabling highly predictive and actionable customer intelligence and risk assessment.

Media contact – Omri Burstein, [email protected]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/perisai-paves-the-way-in-asia—introducing-voice-and-behavioral-risk-assessment-for-insurance-and-health-sectors-301785259.html

SOURCE Voicesense Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.