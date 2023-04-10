AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Macao Government Tourism Office Launches ‘Buy One Get One Free’ Offer for Air, Bus and Ferry Tickets

PRNewswire April 10, 2023

An Array of Discounts to Enjoy the Best of Macao

MACAO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Upon the loosening of anti-epidemic measures, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has put forth a promotional campaign with Air Macau to entice foreign tourists to visit the city after years of travel restrictions. From now until June 30, 2023, tourists can enjoy a limited-time ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer when they purchase a round-trip ticket from Air Macau, departing from Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Thailand or Vietnam with Macao as the destination.

Beyond air transport, MGTO has recently joined forces with public transport operators to roll out the ‘Macao Treat’ programme, encouraging longer stays by offering free return tickets to tourists who stay overnight in Macao. Individuals must be either Hong Kong residents, Taiwanese or international tourists visiting Hong Kong to be eligible for the offer. Within the promotion period from April 10 to June 30, the programme will cover a majority of services, including land transport via HK-MO Express, One Bus Hong Kong Macau and Eternal East Cross-Border Coach, water transport via TurboJet and Cotai Water Jet – taking only 1 hour to arrive by ferry.

The Charm of Macao’s Culture

Famed as a ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ by UNESCO in 2017, Macao is profoundly renowned for its culinary diversity, making food one of the best ways to experience Macao. With a blend of Portuguese and Chinese heritage, tourists can indulge in the city’s East-meets-West chic as they stroll through the streets and alleys, visit the UNESCO world heritage sites, as well as embrace the stylish twist brought by modern shopping and entertainment centers.

To demonstrate the multifaceted charm of Macao, MGTO has rolled out a campaign namely ‘Experience Macao, Unlimited’ with a diversity of themed events, enlightening local arts and cultural scenes with a burst of vibrance. Monthly themes comprise ‘Spring into Arts’ for April, ‘May there be FUN’ for May, ‘Tasty June’ for June, ‘Summer Heat is On’ for July and August, ‘Autumn Delights’ for September, ‘Festive October’ for October, ‘November Formula’ for November and ‘Dazzling Winter’ for December.

Please visit the official websites of Macao Government Tourism Office and Air Macau for further information.

https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/

http://www.airmacau.com.mo/#/

 

SOURCE Macao Government Tourism Office

