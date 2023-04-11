AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Fast-growing digital consumer services markets worth $513bn by 2027 according to Omdia research

PRNewswire April 11, 2023

LONDON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nontraditional categories of digital gaming, online video, messaging apps, smart home, and digital music are showing faster growth, with projected five-year CAGRs of 5%-21% according to new research from Omdia. Although of smaller value than established telco services such as mobile data, pay TV and broadband, these fast-growing markets will be worth $513bn by 2027, the two biggest areas being digital gaming and online video.

Consumer digital revenue opportunity vs. integrated service provider relevance 2022-27

Jonathan Doran, Principal Analyst, Digital Consumer Operator Strategy, Omdia  commented: “Service providers must look beyond data and diversify into adjacent digital markets to enable continued growth of their telco consumer businesses. Many have already invested in TV and online video entertainment, but there are other fast-growing markets telcos can also explore. Adopting the right go-to-market strategy and business model for each individual service area will be critical to striking the balance between achieving market success and mitigating financial risk”.

Other areas offering strong future potential for telcos include e-health and financial services, and several leading players have already started to invest in these spaces. SK Telecom owns South Korea’s most popular online store with over 34 million active customers, while Vodacom South Africa has over 1.1 million monthly active users (MAUs) for its VodaPay service.

All growth areas, however, will experience significant competition from hyperscalers – specifically the global tech giants Google, Amazon, Meta, and Apple. “In many areas, telcos will need to accept that competing head-on is unrealistic and developing partnerships with such players is not only more pragmatic but will also serve to strengthen their own products and brands” observes Doran. “Omdia’s Digital Consumer Operator Strategy Benchmark shows that the more service providers actively invest in a given service area – including through partnerships – the bigger market impact they have, which in turn better positions them to take a bigger slice of overall market revenue”.

To assist service providers in developing their future digital service roadmaps, Quantifying the Consumer Telco Opportunity – 2023 is an in-depth report providing analysis and insights drawn from Omdia’s related data tools as well as individual operator case studies.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan / T: +44 7503 666806 / E: [email protected] / W: www.omdia.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fast-growing-digital-consumer-services-markets-worth-513bn-by-2027-according-to-omdia-research-301793253.html

SOURCE Omdia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.