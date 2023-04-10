AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

stake.link DAO delivers diversified Ethereum Staking Index

PRNewswire April 10, 2023

LONDON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The stake.link DAO delivers diversified ETH Liquid Staking Index ixETH, enabling users to frictionlessly earn a blended return of the leading Ethereum staking platforms.

stake.link logo
  • Users can deposit Rocket Pool’s rETH or Lido’s stETH, with more supported protocols to come
  • Frictionlessly receive a blended return of leading staking protocols, mitigating the risk of any one
  • Withdrawal fees go back to ixETH holders, boosting rewards above the blended reward rate
  • ixETH is built for extensibility, allowing the addition of further ETH LSDs and even index tokens
  • Launches with an ixETH/ETH Curve pool with SDL token incentivized liquidity mining rewards

stake.link is proud to introduce the Ethereum Liquid Staking Index Token ixETH! Backed by a diversified basket of Ethereum Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs), ixETH provides users a blended return of the leading ETH Liquid Staking protocols. Simply deposit a supported LSD and receive ixETH, mitigating the risk of underperformance or losses of any one protocol. Built with flexibility and extensibility in mind, additional ETH LSDs can be added, and additional onramps can be built, like direct ixETH minting using ETH or stablecoins. Users can deposit their rETH or stETH now at stake.link!

stake.link is a diversified liquid staking protocol powered by fifteen of the most experienced and reliable infrastructure providers in the Web3 industry. After the successful launch of the first-of-its-kind liquid staking solution for Chainlink Staking, the stake.link DAO is rapidly iterating towards its own Ethereum liquid staking platform, with more innovative, high utility tools like today’s diversified ETH LSD index ixETH on the way.

Follow stake.link on Twitter, and join the conversation on Discord, Discourse, and Telegram.

stake.link
Eric Jaurena
[email protected]

 

SOURCE stake.link

