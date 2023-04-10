Thailand celebrates the world’s biggest water splashing festival – all Central shopping centres invite travelers to enjoy the world phenomenon Songkran Festival

Experience cultural and entertainment activities that are worth adding to this summer bucket lists

BANGKOK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Central Pattana has joined forces with the Ministry of Culture and other partners to boost Songkran’s global appeal by organizing entertainment events across all shopping centers nationwide from April 7-16, 2023. The main objective of these events is to draw in tourists during the peak season in Thailand. Moreover, Central Pattana plans to create Songkran festival landmarks in major and secondary cities across 38 branches throughout Thailand. These help to reaffirm its reputation as the best host of culture and entertainment festivals nationwide.

Three strategic initiatives to promote the festival and to provide a unique experience for visitors and locals:

1) Creating local and international big impact – organizing several events across all 38 branches throughout Thailand. The events will include two world-class music festivals at centralwOrld and the tourist malls in major tourist destinations such as Phuket, Pattaya, Chiangmai, and secondary cities like Ayutthaya, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Chanthaburi. Central Pattana has also taken steps to create international awareness of these events by promoting them on global tourist platforms such as Klook and WeChatPay

2) Music Festival Phenomenon – ‘SUPERFLUID centralwOrld x 4nologue’ is an exceptional music festival that takes place amid water showers and features famous artists, along with breathtaking full-scale light and sound shows that will run non-stop from April 14-16, 2023. Attendees will have the opportunity to revel in the music of renowned T-POP and K-POP artists, including 8TURN, a boyband from South Korea. Discover G Circuit, a global party theme that brings together the most-anticipated DJs under four super exclusive themes and with over 5,000 participants from over 50 countries around the world from 13-16 April 2023 at Centara Grand Convention Center. Enjoy CentralPattana X Spicy Disc for a unique summer vibe with specially written songs performed by Wan Thanakrit. In addition, there are Thailand’s Songkran music festivals at other branches nationwide, such as the ‘Big Island Water Fun 2023 EDM’ concert at Central Phuket and Pattaya Songkran Festival and a Songkran water-playing parade festival at Central Pattaya Beach.

3) Culture & Entertainment Co-creation – discover six cultural and entertainment highlights for all generations

1. Global music entertainment – enjoy Songkran Entertainment nationwide with music festivals under the showers of water, with the highlight event at Central World and tourist malls such as Central Phuket The Biggest EDM party in the island, Pattaya, Chiangmai, Central Chiangmai Airport, Rayong, Ayutthaya, Hatyai, Korat, Udon, etc.

2. All-in-one Songkran entertainment – enjoy traditional activities, such as paying respects, pouring water on Buddha images, asking for blessings, receiving holy water from well-respected temples, etc.

3. Thai culture entertainment – enjoy traditional performances of Thai dance and exhibitions of Thai arts and culture. For example, experience the rare UNESCO-listed Thai cultural heritage performance ‘Nang Yai Wat Khanon (shadow play)’ with the story of the Ramayana: the Fifth Battle of Ravana (Yok Rop) at Central Rama 3, watch a rare Khon performance, an exceptional performance of Ban Narasilp, Nang Loeng and enjoy the Swing Dance with the Stumbling Swingout Band at Central Pinklao, discover a papaya salad making performance contest at Central Udon and a mini-scale Khon show from Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit Demonstration School (Elementary) at Central Salaya.

4. Delicious entertainment – celebrate Songkran and Family Day with a lot of mouthwatering famous street foods from local restaurants under the concept of ‘Thai Market Entertainment’ at 38 branches nationwide.

5. Leisure entertainment – enjoy the many special activities for all family members, such as check-in with photo points, Songkran little beauty pageant, outdoor cinema, etc.

6. Shopping entertainment – discover special promotions with big prizes of more than 1.7 million baht in total*. The1 members spend a specified amount and get a chance to win grand prizes such as a new Nissan KICKS e-POWER V1, MONOWHEEL electric scooter, domestic round-trip flight tickets* NOK AIR, cash coupons from SUPERSPORTS, and 60 other prizes. Top 10 Spenders in the campaign, enjoy a luxury hotel package from SILAVADEE KOH SAMUI. From 15 March to 15 May 2023, foreign tourists enjoy a Tourist Welcome Package worth 3,000 baht*, get a Gift Voucher worth 100 baht when spending 3,000 baht on shopping*; exclusive for KLOOK customers (foreign customers only), get a free Gift Voucher worth 100 baht when spending 2,000 baht on shopping* at 15 participating tourist malls: Central World, Central Village, Phuket, Rama 9, Ayutthaya, Pattaya, Marina, Si Racha, Chanthaburi, Udon Thani, Chiangmai, Chiangmai Airport, Chiangrai, Samui and Hatyai.

