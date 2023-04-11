AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Kavalan Wins at Icons of Whisky, WWA 2023

PRNewswire April 11, 2023

TAIPEI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kavalan has clinched the global award “Bartender of the Year” at the prestigious Icons of Whisky’s 2023 awards for Kavalan Whisky Bar’s James Lin.

James Lin of Kavalan Whisky Bar, the winner of “Bartender of the Year”

Taiwan’s premier distillery also won Distiller of the Year and Bar of the Year – Highly Commended in the “Rest of the World” category.

Kavalan also retained its crown for “Best Taiwanese Single Cask Single Malt” and “Best Taiwanese Single Malt” for the third year in a row this time for Kavalan Solist Port and Kavalan King Car Conductor.

About James Lin

Lin gained his apprenticeship under Mr. Hidetsugu Ueno (Bar High Five founder), Nick Wu (Bar Mood Taipei founder) and bar leader Tony Lin (Testing Room by Draft Land R&D and head bartender). At Lazy Point bar he was ranked fourth in the 2018 Bacardí Legacy.

James Lin, winner of the global award “Bartender of the Year” holds the trophy.

About Kavalan Whisky Bar

Inaugurated in 2019, Kavalan Whisky Bar is located in central Taipei and designed as a speakeasy to provide a multi-sensory experience that tells the Kavalan story. The bar serves a full range of Kavalan expressions, limited editions, as well as classic and specialty cocktails exclusively made with Kavalan whisky and gin.

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan’s signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County’s old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 700 gold awards or higher from the industry’s most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

Media Contact: 

Kaitlyn Tsai
[email protected]

Britney Chen
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kavalan-wins-at-icons-of-whisky-wwa-2023-301793291.html

SOURCE Kavalan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.