Appian appoints John Van Der Wielen as Senior Advisor – Australia

LONDON and PERTH, Australia, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appian Capital Advisory LLP (“Appian” or the “Company”), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, announces the appointment of John Van Der Wielen as Senior Advisor – Australia, based in Perth.

John will work closely with Appian’s senior leadership team, advising on transactions, corporate strategy and post-acquisition integration in Australia and internationally. In particular, John will support the business with all aspects of acquisitions and divestments in Australia, which remains a jurisdiction of focus for Appian.

As a senior financial services professional, John has over 30 years’ international experience in wealth management, private banking, investments, and insurance, in the UK, Luxembourg, Malaysia, and Australia. He has held executive positions within several global financial services groups, with his expertise including overseeing and chairing large funds management and investment committees, as well as leading on acquisitions, integration and restructuring programs.

John is currently Chair, Crown Perth and a Non-Executive Director of Blackstone-owned Crown Resorts Australia. He has held executive positions including CEO (UK & International) of Friends Life UK, CEO of HBF Health, Managing Director (Wealth) of ANZ and CEO of Clerical Medical, Halifax Life & Heidelberger Leben.

Throughout his career, John has held an extensive portfolio of advisory and senior non-executive positions, which have included roles as Senior Adviser to Blackstone, Chairperson Kyckr, Non-Executive Director of Partners Life, Senior Advisor to Blackstone, Non-Executive Director of Friends Provident International and Non-Executive Director of Lombard International Assurance. He currently serves on the Board of the Royal Flying Doctor Service and was appointed by the Western Australian Government to Chair its Future Health Research and Innovation Fund.

John holds an MBA from the University of Western Australia, has studied at London Business School and Oxford University, and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome John to the Appian team where his strong experience in Australia will play an important part in our growth plans in the country. He brings significant expertise in M&A and corporate strategy from some of the leading financial services companies globally, which will be invaluable for our next phase of development. His appointment follows a number of recent hires, as we continue to build out our senior team and remain well placed to take advantage of opportunities in the mining sector.”

John Van Der Wielen, Senior Advisor, Australia at Appian said: “It’s fantastic to join Appian at such an exciting stage in its growth trajectory. I’ve been really impressed by the firm’s innovative approach, track record, and ability to generate robust returns through economic cycles. Australia remains one of the world’s leading mining jurisdictions and I’m looking forward to supporting Appian’s senior team to help drive future success.”

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing 6,300 employees.

Appian has a global team of 65 experienced professionals with offices in London, Toronto, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal, Perth, Mexico City and Dubai.

For more information please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com, or find us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram.

