AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

LottoGo.com.au celebrates its latest milestone as its global customer base reaches a gigantic 3 million players

PRNewswire April 12, 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — It’s a big week for secondary lottery service provider LottoGo.com.au, as the company celebrates its three-millionth customer to sign up and try their luck at getting their hands on a huge cash prize. To mark the special occasion and thank this latest player for registering, LottoGo.com.au issued them a cheque for $10,000!

3-millionth customer Vanessa Randall receiving her $10,000 cheque

“I’m still so shocked and happy!” said Vanessa Randall from Werribee, VIC. “It’s amazing to be LottoGo’s 3 millionth customer, imagine, from Werribee! I cannot tell you what this means for me and my family, it definitely makes for an Easter to remember. Thank you so much LottoGo!”

Since launching in 2011, the group has established itself as one of the fastest-growing and successful in the lottery space and currently holds multiple licenses issued by government regulators across 5 countries, along with 11,000+ Trustpilot reviews and an ‘Excellent’ ranking.

Having celebrated its one-millionth customer back in March 2018, LottoGo.com.au continues to be home to the biggest jackpots on the planet, including the world’s largest ever $2.04 billion (USD) Powerball Rollover and record-breaking $1.54 billion (USD) Mega Millions Rollover. It’s not just access to huge international lotteries that LottoGo.com.au offers.

Last month the group introduced Aussie customers to its latest product, ‘Keno Millions’, giving Keno lovers across QLD, NSW, VIC, SA, WA and TAS, the chance to win up to $10 million every 3 minutes on their devices, from wherever they are, thanks to its mobile app. Within the first 48 hours of launching Keno, one lucky player from WA won a huge $12,500!

Looking back further over the past 13 years, LottoGo.com.au has had hundreds of thousands of winners, paying out millions of dollars in prizes and expects many more feel-good stories in the future as its online community continues to grow around the world.

Haven’t yet signed up to LottoGo.com? Register for free today and see if you’ll become one of their next big winners!

18+. Annexio Australia Pty Ltd T/A LottoGo.com.au is licensed and regulated by the Northern Territory Government of Australia for Australian customers (For full details of LottoGo.com.au’s Regulatory Body please see T&Cs) and has 3,000,000+ players. Think! About your choices. Gamble Responsibly. Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858. www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/lottogocomau-celebrates-its-latest-milestone-as-its-global-customer-base-reaches-a-gigantic-3-million-players-301794535.html

SOURCE LottoGo.com

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.