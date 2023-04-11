ViewSonic Unveils OMNI VX28 Series 165 Hz Gaming Monitors with Triple Certified Anti-Tearing Technology for Casual Gamers

BREA, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces a new lineup of OMNI VX28 monitors, specifically designed for consumers who require a high-performance display for a seamless transition between play and work. These monitors come equipped with a range of features such as AMD and VESA-certified anti-tearing and anti-blur technologies, as well as a blue light filter, which ensures a stutter-free and eye-friendly experience for use all day long. The fast IPS panels provide outstanding color accuracy and consistency from every viewing angle, while the monitors’ up to 165Hz refresh rate supports faster games and more powerful graphics cards.

“ViewSonic’s OMNI gaming product line was developed to meet the needs of casual gamers who want a display that is both versatile and multifunctional, serving the needs of both gaming and business. We have integrated essential features for smooth gaming, productive work, and all-day eye care into the OMNI VX28 series. With this product line, consumers can enjoy high-resolution gaming experiences while maintaining comfort and productivity throughout their workday,” explained Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic.

The monitors were approved by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, VESA® Adaptive Sync, and VESA® ClearMR, making them a rare and powerful combination of sync technologies. This eliminates visual tearing, minimizes stuttering, and reduces input lag, providing gamers with a seamless and immersive experience. The smooth, blur-free graphics make the latest games and movies, especially FPS (first-person shooting) games and RPG (role-playing games), look and feel more natural and realistic.

Available in sizes ranging from 24″ to 27″, the OMNI VX28 monitors come with a choice of FHD or QHD fast IPS displays. The In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels deliver superb true-to-life color performance, ensuring accuracy and brightness from every angle. The screens also feature a blue light filter and flicker-free technology, which helps to minimize eye strain and fatigue during extended gaming sessions or long workdays, providing users with a more comfortable viewing experience.

The OMNI VX28 monitors have a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, and a super-fast 0.5ms (MPRT) response time, which minimizes motion blur and smearing, ensuring seamless pixel transitions. Whether it’s a fast-moving battlefield or detailed content work, users can experience crystal-clear clarity, providing a smooth and enjoyable experience.

The design is minimal and clean, making it an excellent addition to any interior decor. The ergonomic design of the monitor allows users to adjust the display’s height, tilt it back or forward, swivel it for a different field of vision, or even rotate it vertically for a whole new perspective.

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

