  • award and prize

Altair Establishes $1 Million Altair #OnlyForward Scholarship at Columbia University

PRNewswire April 11, 2023

Scholarship will be awarded to 10 undergraduate students pursuing STEM-related degrees and who have demonstrated leadership in or support for minority communities

TROY, Mich., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) has established the Altair #OnlyForward Scholarship at Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science. The scholarship will award 10 students pursuing a four-year engineering or STEM-related undergraduate degree with $25,000 annually, which they will receive each year of their undergraduate studies until graduation.

Altair established the Altair #OnlyForward Scholarship at Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science

“Sponsoring these life-changing scholarships is an honor for Altair,” said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. “Throughout our history we have always prioritized diversity, as it is a foundational pillar of our culture and thereby our success. The Altair #OnlyForward Scholarship was established to celebrate and develop the next generation of diverse, world-class talent that will impact our world for years to come.”

“This scholarship is an amazing contribution with the potential to change the lives of our students,” said Shih-Fu Chang, dean of Columbia Engineering. “This scholarship will empower our students to make remarkable achievements in the classroom and lab, in the community, and beyond. We are extremely grateful to Altair for generously supporting education and opening doors for underrepresented students in engineering and applied science at Columbia.”

The Altair #OnlyForward Scholarship is designed to assist incoming/first-year students pursuing an undergraduate degree in engineering and applied science, and who have demonstrated leadership in or support for the African American and/or Latino community. Additionally, the scholarship aims to support students who are socioeconomically disadvantaged, have worked and/or lived in diverse environments, and have demonstrated experience in or commitment to working with historically underserved, underrepresented, or underprivileged populations. Ideally, the scholarship will benefit first-generation college students.

Columbia Engineering will select and announce the first cohort of scholarship recipients in the fall of 2023.

About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

About Columbia Engineering

Since 1864, the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science at Columbia University has been a resource to the world for major advances in human progress. Today, Columbia Engineering is the top engineering school in the Ivy League and New York City. As a nexus for high-impact research, the school convenes more than 250 faculty members and more than 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students from around the globe to push the frontiers of knowledge and solve humanity’s most pressing problems.

Media contacts 

Altair Corporate                                           

Altair Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic                                               

Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109                                             

+1 212.871.3927

[email protected]                             

[email protected]

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann                               

+49 7031 6208 0

[email protected]                 

Columbia Engineering                         

Holly Evarts                             

+1.347.453.7408 (c) | +1.212.854.3206 (o)

[email protected]         

 

Altair

 

SOURCE Altair

