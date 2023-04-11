AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Enterprise WLAN Infrastructure Revenues Will Reach US$14.5 Billion by 2028, Driven by Wi-Fi Innovation, 5G/Wi-Fi Convergence, and Disruptive Business Models

PRNewswire April 11, 2023

ABI Research launches its new Wi-Fi and Wireless LAN Technologies and Markets research service to strategically guide the wireless networking infrastructure ecosystem through rapidly expanding market challenges and opportunities

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) market is growing in complexity with the new Wi-Fi standards, 6 GHz spectrum availability, IoT connectivity integration, disruptive business models, and value-added services. Furthermore, the evolution of cellular and WLAN technologies is pushing the enterprise to consider deploying heterogeneous Wi-Fi/5G networks that can optimize performance, cost, reliability, and enable new IT and OT use cases fundamental to enterprise digital transformation. These market dynamics and innovative technologies will drive enterprise WLAN infrastructure revenues to US$14.5 billion by 2028. To provide industry players, innovators, and suppliers with actionable research, data-driven insight, and strategic guidance through these complexities, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research has launched a new research service, Wi-Fi and Wireless LAN Technologies and Markets.

ABI 2021 Logo

“The growing complexity of the WLAN market is causing confusion and uncertainty within the industry but also leading to new opportunities. ABI Research’s new Wi-Fi and Wireless LAN Technologies and Markets research service provides holistic coverage of enabling technologies, emerging use cases and services, business model innovation, and the competitive landscape impacting the residential, enterprise, and industrial wireless networking infrastructure markets,” states Andrew Zignani, Research Director at ABI Research. 

Key focus areas include WLAN technology evolution via new wireless standards, chipset and RF front-end innovation, and value-added services such as Wi-Fi sensing, security, and network management. In addition, the service will cover the market drivers, vertical level dynamics, competitive landscape, and business model innovation at a global and regional level. The path to Wi-Fi and 5G convergence will be of key importance alongside differentiation via specialized and proprietary WLAN enhancements beyond the radio level.

“The Wi-Fi and Wireless LAN Technologies and Markets research service will provide complete coverage of the growing complexity of the WLAN market, including technology innovation, new IT and OT market opportunities, 5G competition, collaboration and convergence, and new services and business model innovation. The actionable insights and strategic guidance provided will support the industry to take advantage of the opportunities presented and move quickly to respond to emerging trends and technologies,” says Andrew Spivey, Industry Analyst at ABI Research.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info

Global 
Deborah Petrara 
Tel: +1.516.624.2558 
[email protected]  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/enterprise-wlan-infrastructure-revenues-will-reach-us14-5-billion-by-2028–driven-by-wi-fi-innovation-5gwi-fi-convergence-and-disruptive-business-models-301793665.html

SOURCE ABI Research

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.