  • award and prize

G2 Recognizes Deltek as an ERP Leader for the Tenth Consecutive Quarter

PRNewswire April 12, 2023

The project-based ERP leader ranked above competitors including Unanet, Unit4 and JAMIS

HERNDON, Va., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as a Leader in G2’s Quarterly ERP Grid® Report for Project-Based ERP for the tenth consecutive quarter. G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. Rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from user communities, online sources and social networks.

Deltek.com

Deltek received a “Leader” designation across several categories in G2’s Spring Reports for multiple products including Deltek Ajera, Deltek Costpoint and Deltek Vantagepoint. Deltek solutions were also recognized for having the highest user adoption, best meeting requirements, and being the easiest to set up for small businesses. Also notable this quarter, Deltek’s GovWin IQ solution was ranked the sole leader in G2’s Government Procurement Grid.

“G2 rankings are fueled by real users of solutions, which makes this recognition even more meaningful for us, validating our commitment as technology innovators. We’re incredibly proud to see so many of our solutions continuing to lead the way in the ERP space,” said Brian Daniell, Chief Customer Officer at Deltek. “Thank you to our customers for not only leaving reviews, but also for your continued partnership with Deltek!”

Customer reviews highlighted that Deltek Costpoint is “very flexible” and “very intuitive” and that the solution provides government contracting firms with everything they need, including excellent support. Deltek Costpoint, the gold standard for government contractors that need to stay compliant with government accounting and cybersecurity standards, is the industry’s leading solution that delivers more innovation and greater intelligence through an all-in-one system across the project lifecycle.

To find out more, visit Deltek.com/G2.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

Deltek Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Deltek

