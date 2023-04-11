The Third Conference of Great Business Partners: Invest and Develop in Weihai

JINAN, China, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from dzwww.com: Attended by 100-plus guests from different sectors, Weihai Industries Cooperation Promotion Conference was held in Jinan, Shandong Province on March 28 during the Third Conference of Great Business Partners.

At the conference, Weihai signed 28 projects with Fortune Global 500 companies, listed companies, industry leaders, etc. With a combined investment of 24 billion yuan, these cooperation projects covered areas such as electronics, IT, bio-medicine, ocean engineering equipment, new energy, new materials and cross-border e-commerce.

At the forefront of China’s opening-up, the vibrant Weihai City is embracing the world with a more open mind. Business partners from across the world are invited to invest, settle down in Weihai, and jointly contribute to the city’s high-quality development for shared benefits.

SOURCE dzwww.com