Getac’s next generation UX10 tablet and V110 laptop deliver trusted field performance for emergency healthcare professionals

Getac has launched its next generation UX10 tablet and V110 laptop, two fully rugged devices designed to meet the specific needs of emergency healthcare professionals.

The UX10 is also available in a specially designed UX10-IP, featuring fully sealed buttons that allow for fast cleaning and disinfecting.

Both devices are covered by Getac’s industry leading 3-year Bumper-to-Bumper, including accidental damage as standard, for additional peace of mind.

TAIPEI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Getac has today announced the launch of its next generation UX10 tablet and V110 laptop, two powerful fully rugged devices designed to meet the needs of emergency healthcare professionals working in challenging field environments every day.

Trusted to perform in the field

As the global healthcare industry becomes increasingly digitised, the need for versatile mobile data terminals (MDTs) that first responders can rely on in high pressure medical situations has never been greater. Not only do these devices need to perform reliably in year-round temperatures and weather conditions, but they must also be highly portable, offer consistent connectivity for critical communication, and keep sensitive patient data secure.

Getac’s next generation UX10 and V110 are purpose-built to meet all these requirements and many more. As such, they are ideally suited to a wide range of emergency medical use cases, from in-vehicle navigation and reporting, to accessing electronic patient records remotely and aiding situational awareness.

UX10: Superior rugged performance, sleek new design

The next generation 10.1-inch UX10 fully rugged tablet has been redesigned for even greater performance and versatility, both when securely docked inside a vehicle and when taken into the field. Key features include a choice between powerful 12th Generation Intel® CoreTM Processors and Intel® Pentium® Gold Processors, to suit different applications, and a LumiBond® touchscreen boasting 1,000 nits of brightness. Elsewhere, 8GB of DDR4 RAM (with option of up to 32GB), and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD (with option of up to 1TB) deliver exceptional computing capability. Upgraded connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.3, Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C, and optional 4G LTE or 5G Sub-6 support, to keep individuals and teams connected in even remote locations.

Its lightweight design makes the UX10 easy to carry and operate for long periods, while IP66 and MIL-STD-810H certifications, drop resistance up to 6ft and an operating range of -29°C to +63°C (-20°F to 145°F) ensures optimal functionality in even adverse weather conditions.

UX10-IP: Designed to help easy disinfection for medical professionals

The next generation UX10-IP features fully sealed buttons that allow for quick and easy disinfection by medical professionals. Its fully rugged, IP66-certified design also offers protection against dust, water, and disinfectant spray, for excellent reliability in challenging medical environments.

V110: Complex medical tasks in the field made easy

Featuring a powerful 12th Generation Intel® CoreTM Processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, alongside an 11.6″ LumiBond® touchscreen (with 1,000 nits of brightness), the next generation V110 fully rugged laptop makes performing complex medical tasks in the field easy. Its versatile form factor also means workers can quickly switch between touchscreen and keyboard based inputs depending on the task at hand, such as viewing patient records or typing up incident reports, while dual hot-swappable batteries as standard offer long periods of uninterrupted operation.

The next generation V110 boasts an extended range of connectivity options too, including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 4G LTE/5G Sub-6, and GPS, while Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C enables fast data transfer and connection with other devices. Furthermore, its innovative dual SIM design allows users to easily switch between two different carrier networks without physically swapping SIM cards each time.

Like all Getac products, the V110 has been built rugged from the ground up for maximum reliability in a diverse range of scenarios. MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G and IP65 certifications ensure the device can withstand regular knocks, drops, spills, and vibrations, while optional ANSI/UL 12.12.01 and salt fog resistance are available on request.

Enhanced security features protect sensitive patient data

Both the next generation UX10 and V110 incorporate a range of enhanced security features, including Microsoft’s latest suite of authentication tools, TPM2.0, smart card reader (optional in UX10), and optional Intel® vPro®, fingerprint reader, RFID, and Windows Hello Webcam.

They are also both covered by Getac’s industry leading 3-year Bumper-to-Bumper warranty, including accidental damage as standard, for additional peace of mind.

“Getac has been setting the standard in rugged field computing for many years, thanks to our unwavering focus on users and their specific needs,” says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. “The UX10 and V110 are two of our most popular devices in the emergency healthcare sector, where customers use them day in, day out, to save lives. With the launch of these next generation models, two of our best rugged field solutions just got even better.”

Availability

The new UX10 and V110 will be available in June.

For more information, please visit the Getac website or refer to the following customer stories:

