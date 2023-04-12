AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LBB Specialties Announces Senior Vice President for Life Sciences

PRNewswire April 13, 2023

NORWALK, Conn., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution in North America, announced Seth Burns has joined LBB Specialties as Senior Vice President, Life Sciences. In his new role, Burns will be responsible for establishing, implementing, and executing the business and commercial strategy for the Life Sciences vertical.

logo

Burns brings a wealth of Life Sciences experience to LBB Specialties, including technical, sales, marketing, business, and supplier development across both distribution and manufacturing. Most recently, he was the Head of Pharma Sales for the Americas at Roquette, responsible for strategy development and implementation of commercial growth drivers across the organization. His prior experience also includes supplier development, business leadership, corporate account management, and sales management at Univar.

Burns holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Chemistry and Biochemistry from the College of Charleston and an MBA from the University of Scranton.

“I am thrilled to join the team at LBB Specialties to lead the Life Sciences vertical, leveraging the expertise and reputation of the organization for long-term growth in the industry,” said Burns.

“We are pleased to welcome Seth,” said Hank DeWolf, President and CEO of LBBS. “His deep understanding of the pharmaceutical value chain, along with his technical and commercial experience, enable him to lead growth and development objectives for our portfolio of chromatography, excipient, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) products at LBBS.”

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients. It is a diversified supplier serving end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, advanced materials, and life sciences. LBB Specialties generates approximately $500 million in revenue and employs over 110 commercial team members. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Courtney Flood
[email protected]

 

SOURCE LBB Specialties LLC

