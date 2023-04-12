Discover the Future at BEYOND Expo 2023, the Leading Event for Driving Innovation and Growth in Asia

MACAO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo) returns to Macao from May 10 to 12, 2023, for its third edition, offering a unique platform for innovators and businesses looking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of technology. BEYOND Expo focuses on three key areas that reflect the growing importance of sustainability, healthcare innovation, and consumer technology in today’s business environment. TechNode Global is the organizer of ORIGIN Conference, a Southeast Asia-focused exclusive event at BEYOND Week.

According to the recent Asia CEO Survey , which sought insights from leading enterprises and SMEs across Southeast Asia, eight out of ten CEOs have invested in innovation in the past year, with 78.2% planning to increase their spending on innovation within the next 12 months. BEYOND Expo will support these businesses by showcasing cutting-edge advancements in product and service innovation, equipping companies with the tools and networks to stay competitive and adapt to evolving market dynamics.

CEOs who responded to the survey consider the availability of new technology, meeting customer needs and expectations, and addressing market dynamics, as the main drivers of innovation. BEYOND Expo will emphasize these factors, providing a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing and networking.

“Asia’s economy and businesses are always striving for new growth paths, and innovation is a fundamental force in this effort. It is interesting to see that the vast majority of businesses plan to increase innovation related investments in the next 12 months, and more importantly they are looking to innovate in different ways,” states the Asia CEO Survey.

BEYOND Expo will offer panel discussions, workshops, and talks by industry experts who will share best practices and practical solutions. BEYOND Expo will provide tailored content and resources that will address the challenges faced by enterprises and SMEs in the region. The event will also facilitate dialogues between the public and private sectors, promoting government support for innovation and fostering a cooperative environment.

Here’s why BEYOND Expo is the conference to attend for businesses aiming to innovate and stay competitive:

Unparalleled Networking Opportunities: With ~800 exhibitors and 55,000 attendees from around the world, BEYOND Expo provides an exceptional platform for businesses to connect with global tech innovation enthusiasts, industry leaders, and potential partners. The event offers more than 100 networking sessions, fostering collaboration and idea exchange across various fields, including enterprise, product, capital, and industries. Cutting-Edge Industry Insights: BEYOND Expo features ~200 industry forums with more than 200 business leaders as speakers, sharing their expertise and vision on the latest trends and technologies. Participants can gain valuable insights into innovative medicine, biotechnology, big data medical care, AI pharmaceuticals, green cities, alternative energy solutions, smart manufacturing, semiconductor chips, and more. Focus on Innovations that Matter: The dedicated summits within BEYOND Expo provide in-depth discussions and knowledge sharing on topics shaping the future of these industries. BEYOND Sustainability, BEYOND Healthcare, and BEYOND ConsumerTech ensure that businesses have access to the most relevant and transformative innovations in these critical areas. ORIGIN Conference, the Southeast Asia -focused exclusive event at BEYOND Week, will bring together industry leaders, investors, and innovators to discuss the rapidly evolving landscape of Southeast Asia’s technology ecosystem. Global Investment Summit: BEYOND’s Global Investment Summit offers a platform for entrepreneurs, top investors, and industry leaders to discuss and share experiences in discovering promising technological innovations. This summit enables businesses to explore potential investment opportunities and learn from the best in the industry. New Product Launch Event: The New Product Launch Event on May 10 attracts major media platforms from China and across the globe, providing an excellent opportunity for businesses to showcase their latest innovations to a global audience. Strong Partnerships and Media Presence: BEYOND Expo has established strong partnerships with international community partners and media outlets, ensuring the event’s comprehensive promotion and coverage. These partnerships amplify the impact of the innovations presented at BEYOND Expo, further driving global interest in the technologies on display.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of technological innovation and join one of Asia’s largest and most influential technology expositions. Attending BEYOND Expo 2023 is a critical step for businesses seeking to expand their horizons, gain valuable industry insights, and forge meaningful connections in the global tech scene.

About BEYOND

Since 2020, BEYOND Expo has held two successful events, growing to be one of the largest and most influential technology expositions in Asia, attracting 800+ exhibitors and 55,000+ attendees worldwide. Running more than 150 industry forums with 500+ business leaders as speakers, BEYOND Expo provides a global platform for insightful technology exchange.

Focusing on three key industries including ConsumerTech, Healthcare and Sustainability, BEYOND Expo looks forward to connecting with global tech innovation enthusiasts and facilitating in-depth interaction across all fields, including enterprise, product, capital, and industries, to promote the global tech scene in the Asia-Pacific region and across the world.

Official website: https://beyondexpo.com

For inquiries, please contact: Stanley Chong at [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/discover-the-future-at-beyond-expo-2023-the-leading-event-for-driving-innovation-and-growth-in-asia-301795809.html

SOURCE TechNode Global