Digital Treasures Center rebrands to dtcpay reflecting its commitment towards digital payments

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Digital Treasures Center refreshed its branding strategy whereby, it will be known as “dtcpay” going forward reflecting its commitment towards digital payments. Since 2019, dtcpay’s mission is to bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional finance and help businesses grow quickly by accepting payment methods that customers prefer, across both fiat and digital currencies. This rebranding aims to unveil an expansion roadmap as dtcpay recently appointed Group CEO Kanny Lee, a thought leader in the Web3 community.

“Our fresh look and feel are inspired by the businesses that trust dtcpay today. From orange to blue, purple and vibrant pink, the new palette captures the excitement of a world waiting to be explored. We’ve also rediscovered our tone of voice, where we speak to our business partners to help them accelerate digital adoption,” said Kanny.

“In Asia, particularly the key tier 1 financial capitals such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo, have experienced a rapid rate of digital adoption primarily due to transparent regulatory frameworks for digital financial inclusion,” said Kanny. He added, “We are expanding business operations into Hong Kong, capitalizing on the region’s growing acceptance of digital payments and its key focal point as an entryway into the world’s largest consumer market. Our aim is to solidify our position in the APAC region by obtaining a license in Hong Kong, following our recent success in securing the MPI license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This achievement is a testament to Asia providing the most regulatory clarity for digital payments around the world.”

As a regulated and fully licensed payments service provider by MAS, dtcpay’s expansion roadmap includes launching more fiat and digital currency pairings for the multi-currency swap product. This is the backbone that enables merchants and their customers to conduct value transfers seamlessly and cost-effectively. Each of these merchants utilizes dtcpay POS+, as an all-in-one device that accepts various forms of digital payments: credit cards, QR code payments, digital currencies, etc. By streamlining the payment process for merchants, it saves time and effort when confronted with an avalanche of payment methods and channels favored by consumers and we have processed over S$50 million in transactions within the first quarter of 2023.

In a further effort to make settlement even more efficient for its merchants, dtcpay has launched an e-money pilot program called eSGD. The program aims to offer a secure and convenient payment option for merchants and their customers, resulting in a simpler and smoother payment experience. As the demand for cashless transactions continues to rise, e-money is becoming an essential part of the payment landscape. dtcpay aims to help merchants grow their businesses by providing efficient and reliable digital payment solutions.

As of April 2, 2023 dtcpay has integrated with WeChat Pay for its merchants to offer more convenient settlement for Chinese nationals. This partnership comes as demand for WeChat Pay is increasing in Singapore, especially after China opened its border and made it easier for Chinese tourists and Chinese nationals living in Singapore to enjoy the convenience of this payment option.

As dtcpay secured a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), dtcpay welcomes a new chapter in the rapidly evolving payment landscape and rebranded to be a more innovative and inclusive brand in the digital payment ecosystem and maintains the leading edge in technology and ensures that dtcpay operates within a regulated environment by offering secure, and legally compliant solutions for the digital payment industry.

About dtcpay

dtcpay is a regulated payment service provider that offers reliable solutions for merchants to grow revenues with increased acceptance rates across fiat and cryptocurrency. Our client’s customers benefit from frictionless payment experiences, whether they are using our award-winning POS+ terminal in-store or using our online checkout solution.

Founded in 2019 in Singapore, dtcpay is a licensed Major Payment Institution (MPI) under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and offers Digital Payment Token (DPT) services. We have expanded our global footprint with regulated subsidiaries in the Americas, Hong Kong and the Middle East.

