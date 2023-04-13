TotalEnergies ENEOS Signs 3 MWp Rooftop Solar Project with Bedmutha Industries Limited in India

NASHIK, India, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TotalEnergies ENEOS has signed a long-term agreement with Bedmutha Industries Limited (BIL), a leading manufacturer and exporter of Wires Ropes and manufacturer of Steel and Copper products, for a 3 megawatt-peak (MWp) rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system at its manufacturing facility in Nardana, Maharashtra. This system will power about 28 % of the facility with renewable energy.

With over 5,500 of modules installed, the PV system will generate approximately 4,600 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, realising significant cost savings for BIL and reducing the company’s carbon footprint by about 3,600 tons of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to taking approximately 700 cars off the road or planting over 54,000 trees.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies ENEOS will finance, install and operate the solar system. BIL will purchase the solar electricity generated for the duration of the contract.

“This effort is a sustainable and long-term advantage which further strengthens the BIL’s commitment towards mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. Ultimately, this will lead us towards our goal of sustainable steel production with cost effective resource use, said Mr. K. R. Bedmutha, Chairman of Bedmutha Industries Limited.

“We are pleased to be the trusted solar partner for BIL, powering their operations with renewable energy. As a leading solar service provider for commercial and industrial businesses, TotalEnergies ENEOS is committed to helping more manufacturing customers to drive down both their energy costs and carbon footprint,” said Elodie Renaud, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia.

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in electricity and renewables. At the end of 2022, TotalEnergies’ gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 17 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world’s top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy. https://renewables.totalenergies.com/en

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS operates over 20 solar power plants in Japan and are also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS’ first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group’s envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group’s envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

About Bedmutha Industries Limited

Bedmutha Industries Limited (BIL) is a one of the leading and broad-based producers of steel wire and wire products in Western India. Bedmutha Industries Limited, the flagship company of Bedmutha group, was incorporated in August 1990 for manufacturing galvanized wire, both low and high carbon, for power transmission sector especially for State Electricity Boards (SEBs), automobile sector and agriculture sector. The company has two broad segments: one is steel segment, and another is copper segment, and its products find applications in various industries such as Automotive, Power, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Retails etc. The manufacturing unit spread over 50 acres of land located at Nardana, Dhule (Maharashtra) with current installed capacity of 86,400 MTPA for its steel division and 16,200 MTPA for its copper division.

