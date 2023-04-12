AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Panelists call for consistent and concerted effort to fight climate crisis at IMF Spring Meeting coorganised by IFF

PRNewswire April 13, 2023

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Panelists urged governments and private sector to join force to address climate crisis in a consistence manner on Monday in a high-level session coorganised by the International Finance Forum (IFF) as part of the International Monetary Fund/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C..

The meeting, organised by the IFF along with Bretton Woods Committee, the Paulson Insititute, highlighted the urgency of climate action and the need to mobilise governments and private sector for sustainability financing.

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, opened by saying the IMF has loaned to five countries under the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) with 44 countries interested in joining. The Trust was established last April to help countries build resilience to external shocks and ensure sustainable growth.

The panel discussion, with experts from public and private sectors, included Li Bo, Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Uzziel Ndagijimana, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of Rwanda, Deborah Lehr, Vice Chairperson of the Paulson Institute, Vera Songwe, Founder and Chair of Liquidity and Sustainability,and Kenneth Lay, Senior Managing Director of RockCreek Group.

The Resilience and Sustainability Trust was the first long term instrument of the IMF, said Li, which demonstrated the commitment of IMF member countries. But the available funds are insufficient to address climate issues.

“We need urgent action. We need unprecedented global cooperation,” urged Li, before adding that the IMF will continue to push the RST so that Climate Change remains top priority for global leaders.

Jin Liqun of the AIIB expressed concerns over a lack of public awareness about the Climate Crisis and a sense of urgency by authorities to mobilise resources to deal with climate issues.

“Unless you do believe this (climate issues) is going to be a crisis looming large on the horizon, it is impossible to mobilize sufficient resources for that purpose,” said Jin.

Ndagijimana said governments should equally prioritise climate crisis vis-a-vis Covid 19, with “immediate actions and continuous and consistent measures”.

The panel also stressed the importance of collaborations between public and private sectors, Multilateral Development Banks and bilateral donors in climate financing.

Li of the IMF thinks good policy environments and incentives are essential to crowd in the private sector in climate financing. Moreover, the international community should also work together with low and middle income countries to build these countries’ capacity in public finance, public investment management and financial management.

Ken Lay of RockCreek suggested that risks in climate projects are holding private funds from pouring into climate financing.

Jin pointed out that regulators should improve policy and regulatory environment to reassure private investors.

Songwe sees carbon pricing and carbon as the next commodity boom when international communities including MDBs work together to deliver data on carbon pricing and wealth will not only go to finance ministries but also local communities.

 

SOURCE The International Finance Forum (IFF)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.