Sphera and ERM Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise Operational ESG Solutions in Latin America

This collaboration combines Sphera’s industry-leading software solutions with ERM’s deep technical expertise to empower customers, including YPF, an Argentinian energy company, to achieve their ESG and sustainability goals

CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sphera, a leading global provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, and ERM, the world’s largest pure play sustainability consultancy, have combined efforts aimed at supporting customers with their ESG and sustainability strategies in the Latin American market.

This builds on Sphera’s longstanding relationship with ERM as a software deployment partner. Sphera’s ability to deliver standardization and digitalization of end-to-end sustainability data collection and reporting solutions, combined with ERM’s sustainability services and deep technical expertise, help organizations to transform their ESG and sustainability programs to meet strategic goals, while driving data transparency, time and cost savings.

Sphera and ERM partnered to help YPF, a leading energy company in Argentina, complete its digital transformation journey. Moving from manual data collection and analysis to a more streamlined process empowers YPF to achieve its sustainability and net-zero ambitions. Using SpheraCloud Corporate Sustainability (SCCS) software, YPF’s environmental data has been aggregated across 150 sites into a single repository, reducing data collection time from 15 days to one and enabling experts to shift their focus to data analysis. This project has been supported by ERM’s extensive sustainability capabilities and local regulatory knowledge.

Businesses need reliable, auditable and measurable data to establish transparent sustainability reporting. Sphera and ERM’s ESG and sustainability solutions help companies to collect, manage and share their data and resources across business units to fuel forward-looking insights for continuous operational improvement.

Sphera’s SaaS technology platform, SpheraCloud, connects all parts of the customer organization—environment, health and safety (EHS), operations, business and technology—on a fully digital platform allowing companies to operationalize ESG. This provides businesses with more visibility into their ESG risk and more control of the actions needed to drive performance to targets. Sphera’s Corporate Sustainability software allows users to easily collect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data, automatically calculate their organization’s carbon footprint and seamlessly report their sustainability performance to internal and external stakeholders. Sphera was recognized as a market leader in EHS software in the Verdantix “Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2023” report for these very capabilities.

ERM’s global technical and strategic experts support its customers across the business lifecycle to embed sustainability at all levels of an organization. Their digital implementation experts, ESG-focused services and change management approach help clients to smoothly transition their data collection and validation processes, so they can optimize their software investments to gain better data insights and traction around their environmental, health and safety (EHS) reporting needs. ERM was recognized as a leader in Verdantix’s 2022 “Digital EHS Technology Implementation Services” Green Quadrant.

“With mounting regulatory, investor and consumer pressures, a clearly defined roadmap along with accurate data and measurement have become must-haves for sound and transparent sustainability reporting,” said Michael Cochran, chief revenue officer at Sphera. “We are honored to partner with ERM to provide companies with the tools—software, data, consulting, change management and training—they need to meet their ESG goals, improve sustainability and be compliant. Enabling organizations to take a proactive, integrated performance management approach empowers businesses to protect their people, assets and communities.”

“ERM is growing its ecosystem of partners, and we are excited to collaborate with Sphera to support our global clients with the right transformation tools to help guide their sustainability journeys,” said Gerard Spans, managing partner digital services at ERM. “ERM’s experience in helping companies address their sustainability challenges, and Sphera’s leading EHS&S solutions, make this partnership a natural alignment. Together, we can enable our clients to be compliant in their ESG data collection and reporting efforts, so they can successfully meet their ambitious ESG goals.”

Victoria Travetto, project implementation leader at YPF said, “Working with Sphera and ERM has been a game-changer for our sustainability efforts. Our processes have been transformed into an integrative solution for tracking our environmental parameters, increasing transparency with stakeholders, and insights to drive performance towards our improvement in water management, non-GHG emissions, and waste generation.”

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management (ORM), Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM). For more than 30 years, we have served over 7,000 customers and a million-plus users in 80 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at www.sphera.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.

About ERM

ERM is the business of sustainability. As the largest global pure play sustainability consultancy, ERM partners with the world’s leading organizations to create innovative sustainability solutions and unlock commercial opportunities that meet the needs of today, while preserving opportunities for future generations.

ERM’s diverse team of 7,500+ world-class experts in over 170 offices across 39 countries supports clients across the breadth of their organizations to operationalize sustainability. Through ERM’s deep technical expertise, clients are well-positioned to address their EHS, risk, and social issues. ERM calls this capability its “boots to boardroom” approach – a comprehensive service model that allows ERM to develop strategic and technical solutions that advance objectives on the ground or at the executive level. Learn more about ERM at www.erm.com.

