AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

MIT Solve Names Hala Hanna as New Executive Director

PRNewswire April 13, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Solve, an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is excited to announce Hala Hanna as its new executive director. MIT Solve is a marketplace for social impact innovation with a mission to drive innovation to solve world challenges.

MIT Solve

Hanna has more than 15 years of experience working across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, with the purpose of creating a more equitable and sustainable world. Hanna spent the last six years at MIT Solve, where she helped build the initiative into a global community.

Solve uses open innovation challenges to find the most promising tech-based social entrepreneurs worldwide, with a focus on underserved communities. Solve then provides them support to scale their impact. With the Solve community, an ecosystem that includes nearly 100 organizations spanning industries and sectors, MIT Solve has run more than 60 global and custom challenges. Solve’s challenges have received nearly 16,000 submissions, from innovators based in more than 180 countries. Solve has selected over 260 Solver teams who reach over 170 million lives globally, and facilitated over $60 million in funding to help innovators scale and drive lasting impact.

Before joining MIT Solve, Hanna was Director of Strategy and Impact at the World Economic Forum. Her experience includes working with the World Bank and the United Nations, advising senior officials on reform and donor engagement. Her work experience spans the Middle East, North America, Europe, and Africa. Hanna has also held numerous advisory roles, including with UN Women and UN initiatives, and the Brussels-based Women Political Leaders. Hanna holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, a Master’s in International Development from American University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the American University of Beirut.

“Hala’s appointment as executive director is a testament to her passion for supporting innovators from all over the world, her dedication to creating a better planet, and her ability to inspire those around her,” says Cynthia Barnhardt, MIT Provost and Solve Steering Committee President. “Under Hala’s leadership, I am confident that Solve will reach new heights in driving innovation to solve our world’s most pressing challenges.”

“At the core of MIT Solve’s work is the belief that complex global challenges can be addressed by unlocking and supporting human ingenuity everywhere,” says Hanna. “This mission is both inspiring and essential. I am truly honored to serve as executive director, and excited to harness the power of Solve’s global community to create a more sustainable and inclusive world for generations to come.”

Hanna’s first public engagement will be during Solve at MIT.

About MIT Solve

MIT Solve is an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a mission to drive innovation to solve world challenges. Solve is a marketplace for social impact innovation. Through open innovation challenges, Solve finds incredible tech-based social entrepreneurs all around the world. Solve then brings together MIT’s innovation ecosystem and a community of members to fund and support these entrepreneurs to drive lasting, transformational impact. Solve has catalyzed over $60 million in commitments for Solver teams and entrepreneurs to date. Join Solve on this journey at solve.mit.edu.

 

SOURCE MIT Solve

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.