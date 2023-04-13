AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Affirms Dismissal of Lawsuit Initiated by SAS Institute against Altair (World Programming) for Alleged Copyright Infringement

PRNewswire April 13, 2023

Altair SLC – alternative SAS language environment – available for companies to embrace modern computing and open-source concepts while leveraging decades of investment they’ve put into the SAS language

TROY, Mich., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in favor of Altair (World Programming) by affirming the dismissal of SAS Institute’s 2018 Texas lawsuit against World Programming (WPL) for alleged copyright infringement of SAS software. Altair (WPL) has successfully defended all copyright claims brought by SAS Institute since 2009.

“We are pleased with the decision of United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in favor of Altair,” said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. “After more than 12 years of litigation in multiple international venues, it’s clear the SAS language is not proprietary and companies other than the SAS Institute are free to provide compilers and development environments supporting the SAS language as is the case with other languages including Python, C++, Java, and others in the public domain.”

This legal milestone follows Altair’s acquisition of World Programming in 2021 and the establishment of Altair SLC, an alternative SAS language environment, which runs programs written in the SAS language syntax without needing third-party products. Altair SLC features a built-in SAS language compiler that runs SAS language code and SQL code and utilizes compilers to run Python and R code and exchange SAS language datasets, Pandas, and R data frames. It reduces users’ capital costs and operating expenses thanks to its superb ability to handle high levels of throughput.

Altair SLC exemplifies Altair’s dedication to open architecture technology, supporting companies on their journey towards embracing Python, cloud computing, and emerging technologies as they seek to modernize their SAS language environments, improve results, and control costs.

Altair SLC is available for companies in any industry across the globe who seek to embrace open-source languages and technology while simultaneously leveraging the decades of investment they’ve put into the SAS language. It is part of Altair RapidMiner – Altair’s data analytics and AI platform – and is available via Altair Units, which gives customers easy access to Altair’s entire portfolio of software solutions.

To learn more about Altair SLC, visit https://altair.com/altair-slc or to request a demo, visit https://altair.com/altair-slc-demo-request.

About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic

The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109

Monica Gould +1 212.871.3927

[email protected]

[email protected]

 

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 89 379952 461

[email protected]

 

SOURCE Altair

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.