The Dates of the XXVII Edition of the International Fair Play Menarini Awards

PRNewswire April 13, 2023

FLORENCE, Italy, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Preparations are already underway for the International Fair Play Menarini Awards. This year,  the event that pays tribute to athletes who demonstrate values such as ethics, loyalty and respect both in sport and in life, is in its XXVII edition and will host international sporting legends over the course of the three-day event in Florence and Fiesole.

Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troiano (Members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation) with Casey Stoner (Fair Play Menarini Ambassador)

 

It is an honour for our Municipality to welcome a prestigious event such as the International Fair Play Menarini Awards,” declared Anna Ravoni, Mayor of Fiesole. “It will be an extraordinary opportunity to welcome icons of sport who have distinguished themselves for their fair play.  We are proud to be able to share our commitment to the highest principles of ‘fair play’ with our community.”

On Monday July 3rd, this edition’s programme will open with “Stories of Champions.” The Fair Play Menarini talk show which will bring internationally renowned sporting legends to the stage in Piazza della Signoria in Florence, to tell behind-the-scenes anecdotes, reflections and lesser known facts about their lives and careers.

“I am especially pleased that such a prestigious event will be hosted in Palazzo Vecchio, the home of Florentines, and a symbol of the history and culture of the city of Florence,” underlined Florence’s councillor for sport and youth policies, Cosimo Guccione. “This initiative has been successful for 26 years and, since its first edition, the champions who have been acknowledged, as well as being  role models and positive examples for young generations, have also become Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors around the world and bearers of the noblest values of sport such as sharing, brotherhood, solidarity and respect for one another. Young people are bombarded with thousands of messages, they need positive examples, and this event staged by Menarini has, over time, built up a common legacy for all of us.”

In Florence, on Tuesday July 4th, a gala dinner will take place to welcome the big names in sport where they can take in the marvellous view from Piazzale Michelangelo.

On Wednesday July 5th, the magical Roman Theatre of Fiesole will be the setting for the grand finale of the Fair Play Menarini Awards and from where the award ceremony will be broadcast on Sportitalia

“We thank the Municipality of Florence and the Municipality of Fiesole for continuing to support us and for sharing the values of fair play that we wish to convey, especially to the younger generations, through the examples set by the awarded champions,” commented Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troiano, members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation.

The names of the 2023 award winners will be revealed on Monday June 19th during a dedicated press conference to be held in Rome at the CONI Hall of Honour in front of the President of the Italian National Olympic Committee, Giovanni Malagò.

For further information please visit www.premiofairplay.com

Federica Pellegrini and Ian Thorpe, Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors 

 

Fair Play Menarini International Award, XXVII Edition Logo

 

SOURCE Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite

