Green Energy Expo 2023: Sungrow Offers Latest PV and Energy Storage Innovations to Accelerate the South Korean Market Forward

DAEGU, South Korea, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, presented its latest solar, storage, and EV charging product portfolio during the Green Energy Expo 2023 in Daegu, South Korea from April 12th through 14th. The Company’s latest innovations are set to accelerate the country’s market toward further economic decarbonization and carbon neutrality.

South Korea’s commercial and industrial (C&I) market holds great potential. Sungrow showcased its new-generation three-phase C&I PV inverter solutions, the SG50CX-P2 and SG125CX-P2. They provide higher yields, improved safety, and more flexible usage and have recently gained KS certificates. They come with a 30A per MPP tracker, intelligent IV curve diagnostics, integrated Type 1+2 DC overvoltage protection, and AFCI arc detection, all optimized for function and safety.

In addition, Sungrow’s SG50/125CX-P2 solutions are also compatible with SP600S power optimizer, making them ideal for complicated and future-proof scenarios including building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) projects, maximizing the amount of power each PV module produces, and providing module-level safety and monitoring.

For utility-scale installations, Sungrow offers its 1+X Modular Inverter and PV Magazine Award-winning inverter SG350HX. The 1+X Modular Inverter is an innovation combining the advantages of both central and string inverters. It features a 1.1 MW single unit as the minimum, and the maximum capacity can expand to 4.4 MW by combining four units in South Korean market, driving a more flexible design for different block sizes and making the on-site operations and maintenance (O&M) easier.

Energy storage plays a key part of Sungrow’s portfolio, and the Company showcased its featured liquid cooled energy storage system PowerTitan. The intelligent liquid cooled temperature control technology ensures higher efficiency and a longer battery cycle life. The new DC-DC controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually, improving overall system performance. Over 9 GWh of orders have already been booked for the PowerTitan.

Sungrow also caters to the residential market with its all-in-one residential solar-storage-EV charging solution. The company’s newest 30 kW DC Charger added to its three-phase hybrid inverter and high-voltage SBR battery residential system, provides more powerful, flexible, and low-carbon energy consumption for homes.

“As a pivotal industry player, we’re preparing the major changes that will happen in the region and poised to lead the way toward a greener and sustainable society by teaming up with our customers and partners,” commented Hoseob Kim, Country Manager of Sungrow Korea.

As an early entrant in the South Korean market, Sungrow maintains leading position in both utility-scale and distributed generation markets. In addition, the Company has made significant strides in its social responsibility by donating PV plants to the South Korean children’s welfare facilities last year.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/green-energy-expo-2023-sungrow-offers-latest-pv-and-energy-storage-innovations-to-accelerate-the-south-korean-market-forward-301796597.html

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.