HashKey PRO, a New Regulated Virtual Asset Exchange, Targets to Launch with Fiat Trading Pairs in Q2 of 2023

Available for Professional Investors (“PIs“) as the exchange gears up to welcome retail users in the coming months

HONG KONG, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HashKey Group, the leading virtual asset group in Asia, is thrilled to announce the launch of HashKey PRO, its new regulated exchange. Set to launch in Q2 of 2023, it aims to provide a robust platform for clients to trade their virtual assets safely.

Setting standards

On a mission to set the standard for virtual asset exchanges in compliance, safety, and security, HashKey PRO has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“SFC“) to operate a virtual asset trading platform under a Type 1 (Dealing in securities) licence and a Type 7 (Providing automated trading services) licence.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts and separated from HashKey PRO’s operations, ensuring that they cannot be used for other purposes and that they will remain readily available for withdrawal at any time. Additionally, client funds are protected by comprehensive insurance in respect of HashKey PRO’s wallet infrastructure (both cold and hot wallets), safeguarding client assets in the event of any unforeseen circumstances.

HashKey PRO is ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 27701 (Data Privacy) certified. By attaining these certifications, HashKey PRO strives to provide a high security standard and to ensure a reliable trading experience.

In addition to prioritising compliance, safety, and security, HashKey PRO offers fiat on- and off- ramp support to users. With this feature, users can directly transfer USD from their bank account to the HashKey PRO fiat wallet via SWIFT. Currently, the platform accepts bank transfers from 16 countries globally and plans to expand in the future.

Initially, HashKey PRO has established partnerships with ZA Bank and Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) as settlement banks to facilitate the depositing and withdrawal of fiat currencies. The platform will continue to expand its options and partnerships with other local and international financial institutions.

Lastly, fiat trading pairs will be available on the exchange starting with BTC/USD, ETH/USD, USDT/USD at launch with more to come, making it easier than ever to purchase and trade virtual assets.

Early sign up open now to professional investors globally

HashKey PRO is open to PIs globally, subject to onboarding and know-your-client requirements. As the exchange gears up for its launch and prepares to welcome retail users, HashKey PRO is now accepting early sign-ups from PIs on a limited basis.

The exchange is now operating from 9am to 5pm on Hong Kong business days and will move to a 24/7 operation at launch. HashKey PRO will offer some of the most liquid virtual assets such as BTC, ETH, USDC and fiat trading pairs, with plans to add more in the pipeline upon meeting the token admission requirements as set out by the SFC.

HashKey PRO is featured at Booth C02 at the 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Festival (April 12-15 2023), co-hosted by HashKey Group along with Wanxiang Blockchain Labs.

About HashKey PRO

On a mission to set the bar for virtual asset exchanges in compliance, safety, and security, HashKey PRO has received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to operate a virtual asset trading platform under a Type 1 (Dealing in securities) licence and a Type 7 (Providing automated trading services) licence. Operating under Hash Blockchain Limited in Hong Kong. HashKey PRO is also ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certified.

About HashKey Group

HashKey Group is an end-to-end digital asset financial services group in Asia. The Group provides a complete ecosystem across the entire digital asset landscape, ranging from trading, custody, venture investment, technologies to Web3 infrastructure. HashKey’s senior team has decades of investment and trading experience and deep market insights gained from tier-one banks, regulators and FinTech ventures. By bringing together the most advanced blockchain research and development and technologies, HashKey identifies potential opportunities and delivers end-to-end solutions that operate within regulatory frameworks with the highest compliance standards. The Group has operations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, and extensive partnerships with FinTech and blockchain solutions providers, academic institutions and associations.

Website: https://www.hashkey.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HashKeyGroup

