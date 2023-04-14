AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion New Focus for 65 Malaysian Companies

PRNewswire April 14, 2023

65 Malaysian Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia® 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysian companies are responding to the evolving cultural landscape, both within the country and internationally. Many are adapting their workplace environment and policies to eliminate gender bias, bridge multigenerational differences, and promote fair and impartial processes and outcomes for each individual in the company.

To celebrate this paradigm shift, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia® 2022 focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia’s stringent evaluation criteria to be named as part of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia program.

Aligning with the theme, this year, three new categories; HR Asia Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards, HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards, and HR Asia Most Caring Awards were introduced for nominees who not only provided employees the best place to work, but also focused on specific efforts as scored via HR Asia’s Total Engagement Assessment Model.

This theme resonated with Malaysian companies, with 19,580 employees from 310 Malaysian companies taking part in HR Asia’s Total Engagement Assessment Model assessments – ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. Both figures registered as the highest participation ever in Malaysia respectively.

The top 65 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 for the Malaysian market.

“HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees’ employees – making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year – the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region”, says Datuk William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia.

The top three workplace positive sentiments shared by Malaysian employees are that employees are willing to help those who require assistance, are happy that they have flexible working arrangements, and are willing to put in the extra effort to improve their contributions to the employers.

However, the survey has also turned up several concerns from employees, such as feeling exhausted at work due to increasing workload, the lack of on-site or subsidized recreational facilities or activities for the employees, and the lack of communication with former employees.

This year, five companies are awarded the Gold Harmonia statuette as they are recognized to be one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia for five consecutive years and more, these companies are Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd being a 8th year consecutive winner, Great Eastern Life Assurance (M) Berhad being a 7th year consecutive winner,  BAT Digital Business Solutions, winning the award for 6 years consecutively, while Malayan Flour Mills Berhad and Wipro Consumer Care (LDW) Malaysia are 5th year consecutive winners.

“The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth,” Ng added.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (MALAYSIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. Abbvie Sdn Bhd
  2. Accenture
  3. Antah Schindler Sdn Bhd
  4. Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  5. Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (The Association)
  6. Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Berhad
  7. BAT Digital Business Solutions
  8. Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd
  9. Cargill Malaysia
  10. Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad
  11. CIMB Bank Berhad
  12. Cinnamon Group Sdn. Bhd.
  13. Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  14. Concentrix CVG Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
  15. Cuckoo International (Mal) Sdn Bhd
  16. Elabram Malaysia
  17. Evonik Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  18. Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd
  19. Fonterra Brands Malaysia
  20. Great Eastern Life Assurance (M) Berhad
  21. Hershey Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Malaysia
  23. Hitachi eBworx Sdn Bhd
  24. IDS Medical Systems (M) Sdn Bhd
  25. IOI Properties Group
  26. Johnson & Johnson Malaysia
  27. Kerry Malaysia
  28. Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
  29. Kimberly-Clark Malaysia
  30. KLK Oleo
  31. Kone Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd
  32. Lazada Malaysia
  33. Liberty Insurance Berhad
  34. Maersk Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
  35. Malayan Flour Mills Berhad
  36. Manulife Insurance Berhad
  37. Mass Rapid Transit Corporation
  38. Mattel Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
  39. MBSB Bank
  40. Micron Memory Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
  41. Motorola Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  42. Orsted Malaysia
  43. Pharmaniaga Berhad
  44. Plexus Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
  45. Qi Group
  46. Reckitt Malaysia
  47. Sandoz Malaysia
  48. Sarawak Energy Berhad
  49. SAS Institute Sdn Bhd
  50. Servicerocket Sdn Bhd
  51. Startek Malaysia
  52. Sutherland Global Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  53. Swift Support Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  54. Takaful Malaysia
  55. TDCX (MY) Sdn Bhd
  56. Telekom Malaysia Berhad
  57. Tenaga Nasional Berhad
  58. UDA Holdings Berhad
  59. Unilever Malaysia
  60. Wipro Consumer Care (LDW) Malaysia
  61. Wistron Technology (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd       
  62. Worldwide Holdings Berhad
  63. Yayasan Pahang
  64. Yinson Holdings Berhad
  65.  YTL Construction

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2022

  1. Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd
  2. Fonterra Brands Malaysia
  3. Hershey Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  4. Liberty Insurance Berhad
  5. Motorola Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  6. TDCX (MY) Sdn Bhd

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2022

  1. Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  2. Hershey Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  3. Malayan Flour Mills Berhad
  4. MBSB Bank
  5. Qi Group
  6. UDA Holdings Berhad

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2022

  1. Accenture
  2. CIMB Bank Berhad
  3. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Malaysia
  4. Kone Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd
  5. Sarawak Energy Berhad
  6. Worldwide Holdings Berhad

For more information, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/ 

About Business Media International
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. Our exhibition division organizes some of the country’s largest exhibitions such as the MCTF, while our analytics division have the proprietary software-as-a-service, Total Engagement Assessment Model and Velocity Model for employee and customer experience assessment respectively, in our portfolio.

Editorial Contact:
Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
[email protected]
http://www.hr.asia/awards

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/diversity-equity-and-inclusion-new-focus-for-65-malaysian-companies-301797518.html

SOURCE Business Media International

