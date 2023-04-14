Diversity, Equity and Inclusion New Focus for 65 Malaysian Companies

65 Malaysian Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia® 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysian companies are responding to the evolving cultural landscape, both within the country and internationally. Many are adapting their workplace environment and policies to eliminate gender bias, bridge multigenerational differences, and promote fair and impartial processes and outcomes for each individual in the company.

To celebrate this paradigm shift, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia® 2022 focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia’s stringent evaluation criteria to be named as part of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia program.

Aligning with the theme, this year, three new categories; HR Asia Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards, HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards, and HR Asia Most Caring Awards were introduced for nominees who not only provided employees the best place to work, but also focused on specific efforts as scored via HR Asia’s Total Engagement Assessment Model.

This theme resonated with Malaysian companies, with 19,580 employees from 310 Malaysian companies taking part in HR Asia’s Total Engagement Assessment Model assessments – ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. Both figures registered as the highest participation ever in Malaysia respectively.

The top 65 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 for the Malaysian market.

“HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees’ employees – making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year – the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region”, says Datuk William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia.

The top three workplace positive sentiments shared by Malaysian employees are that employees are willing to help those who require assistance, are happy that they have flexible working arrangements, and are willing to put in the extra effort to improve their contributions to the employers.

However, the survey has also turned up several concerns from employees, such as feeling exhausted at work due to increasing workload, the lack of on-site or subsidized recreational facilities or activities for the employees, and the lack of communication with former employees.

This year, five companies are awarded the Gold Harmonia statuette as they are recognized to be one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia for five consecutive years and more, these companies are Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd being a 8th year consecutive winner, Great Eastern Life Assurance (M) Berhad being a 7th year consecutive winner, BAT Digital Business Solutions, winning the award for 6 years consecutively, while Malayan Flour Mills Berhad and Wipro Consumer Care (LDW) Malaysia are 5th year consecutive winners.

“The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth,” Ng added.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (MALAYSIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

Abbvie Sdn Bhd Accenture Antah Schindler Sdn Bhd Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (The Association) Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Berhad BAT Digital Business Solutions Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd Cargill Malaysia Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad CIMB Bank Berhad Cinnamon Group Sdn. Bhd. Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd Concentrix CVG Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Cuckoo International (Mal) Sdn Bhd Elabram Malaysia Evonik Malaysia Sdn Bhd Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd Fonterra Brands Malaysia Great Eastern Life Assurance (M) Berhad Hershey Malaysia Sdn Bhd Hewlett Packard Enterprise Malaysia Hitachi eBworx Sdn Bhd IDS Medical Systems (M) Sdn Bhd IOI Properties Group Johnson & Johnson Malaysia Kerry Malaysia Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Kimberly-Clark Malaysia KLK Oleo Kone Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd Lazada Malaysia Liberty Insurance Berhad Maersk Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Malayan Flour Mills Berhad Manulife Insurance Berhad Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Mattel Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. MBSB Bank Micron Memory Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Motorola Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd Orsted Malaysia Pharmaniaga Berhad Plexus Manufacturing Sdn Bhd Qi Group Reckitt Malaysia Sandoz Malaysia Sarawak Energy Berhad SAS Institute Sdn Bhd Servicerocket Sdn Bhd Startek Malaysia Sutherland Global Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd Swift Support Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd Takaful Malaysia TDCX (MY) Sdn Bhd Telekom Malaysia Berhad Tenaga Nasional Berhad UDA Holdings Berhad Unilever Malaysia Wipro Consumer Care (LDW) Malaysia Wistron Technology ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd Worldwide Holdings Berhad Yayasan Pahang Yinson Holdings Berhad YTL Construction

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2022

Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd Fonterra Brands Malaysia Hershey Malaysia Sdn Bhd Liberty Insurance Berhad Motorola Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd TDCX (MY) Sdn Bhd

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2022

Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd Hershey Malaysia Sdn Bhd Malayan Flour Mills Berhad MBSB Bank Qi Group UDA Holdings Berhad

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2022

Accenture CIMB Bank Berhad Hewlett Packard Enterprise Malaysia Kone Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd Sarawak Energy Berhad Worldwide Holdings Berhad

