50 Singaporean Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 50 companies in Singapore received the coveted HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 awards.

With the theme, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the awards this year focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity and inculcating inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia’s stringent evaluation criteria.

In all, 31,510 employees from 309 Singaporean companies took part in HR Asia’s proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model – ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. The top 50 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to work for in Asia 2022 for the Singaporean market.

“HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees’ employees – making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year – the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region”, says William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia.

The top three workplace positive sentiments by Singaporean employees are that employees are willing to help those who require assistance, the employees also are happy that they have very flexible working arrangements, and employees are willing to put in the extra effort to improve their contributions.

However, the survey has also turned up several concerns from employees, such as feeling exhausted at work due to the workload, there are no on-site or subsidized recreational facilities or activities for the employees, and the lack of communication with former employees.

This year, three companies are awarded the gold Harmonia statuette as they are recognized to be one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia for five consecutive years and more, these companies are Mazars LLP being a 6th year consecutive winner, with Borouge Pte. Ltd., and SAS Institute Pte. Ltd. are 5th year consecutive winners respectively.

Three new categories were added into the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia as part of the program, the HR Asia Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards, the HR Asia Most Caring Awards and the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards.

2022 Singapore HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia credits Association of Professional Trainers, Singapore (APTSG) as the award’s supporting partner.

“The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth,” Ng added.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (SINGAPORE EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

AETOS HOLDINGS PTE LTD AIR LIQUIDE SINGAPORE PRIVATE LIMITED APL LOGISTICS LTD AVANADE ASIA AVNET ASIA PTE LTD BOROUGE PTE LTD BYTEDANCE CAPGEMINI SINGAPORE PTE LTD CARGILL ASIA PACIFIC HOLDINGS PTE LTD CBRE GWS PTE LTD CHINA LIFE INSURANCE ( SINGAPORE ) PTE. LTD. CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED CMA CGM ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED CROCS SINGAPORE PTE LTD CRYSTAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED CYCLE & CARRIAGE SINGAPORE DIAGEO SINGAPORE PTE LTD ECOLAB PTE LTD FPT ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD GIC PTE LTD HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SINGAPORE IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS SINGAPORE PTE LTD INCHCAPE SINGAPORE JOHNSON & JOHNSON PTE LTD JUNIPER NETWORKS LAZADA SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. LENOVO ( SINGAPORE ) PTE LTD MANULIFE ( SINGAPORE ) PTE. LTD. MARSH SINGAPORE PTE LTD MAZARS LLP MCC SINGAPORE MERZ AESTHETICS NTUC FIRST CAMPUS CO-OPERATIVE LTD NTUC HEALTH CO-OPERATIVE LIMITED NTUC LEARNINGHUB PTE LTD OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP SINGAPORE ORACLE CORPORATION SINGAPORE PTE LTD S.W.I.F.T. TERMINAL SERVICES PTE. LTD. SANDOZ SINGAPORE PTE LTD SAS INSTITUTE PTE LTD SBS TRANSIT LTD SCOOT PTE. LTD. SIGNIFY SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. TDCX (SG) PTE. LTD. TELE-CENTRE SERVICES PTE LTD TITANSOFT PTE LTD UNILEVER ASIA PRIVATE LIMITED UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED YINSON PRODUCTION OFFSHORE PTE. LTD. ZOLL MEDICAL SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2022

AIR LIQUIDE SINGAPORE PRIVATE LIMITED CARGILL ASIA PACIFIC HOLDINGS PTE LTD DIAGEO SINGAPORE PTE LTD GIC PTE LTD MARSH SINGAPORE PTE LTD S.W.I.F.T. TERMINAL SERVICES PTE. LTD.

WINNERS OF HR MOST CARING AWARDS 2022

AVNET ASIA PTE LTD CROCS SINGAPORE PTE LTD ECOLAB PTE LTD NTUC FIRST CAMPUS CO-OPERATIVE LTD OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP SINGAPORE TELE-CENTRE SERVICES PTE LTD

WINNERS OF HR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2022

AVANADE ASIA MAZARS LLP SBS TRANSIT LTD SCOOT PTE. LTD.

