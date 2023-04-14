AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

50 Singaporean Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

PRNewswire April 14, 2023

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 50 companies in Singapore received the coveted HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 awards.

With the theme, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the awards this year focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity and inculcating inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia’s stringent evaluation criteria.

In all, 31,510 employees from 309 Singaporean companies took part in HR Asia’s proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model – ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. The top 50 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to work for in Asia 2022 for the Singaporean market.

“HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees’ employees – making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year – the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region”, says William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia.

The top three workplace positive sentiments by Singaporean employees are that employees are willing to help those who require assistance, the employees also are happy that they have very flexible working arrangements, and employees are willing to put in the extra effort to improve their contributions.

However, the survey has also turned up several concerns from employees, such as feeling exhausted at work due to the workload, there are no on-site or subsidized recreational facilities or activities for the employees, and the lack of communication with former employees.

This year, three companies are awarded the gold Harmonia statuette as they are recognized to be one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia for five consecutive years and more, these companies are Mazars LLP being a 6th year consecutive winner, with Borouge Pte. Ltd., and SAS Institute Pte. Ltd. are 5th year consecutive winners respectively.

Three new categories were added into the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia as part of the program, the HR Asia Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards, the HR Asia Most Caring Awards and the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards.

2022 Singapore HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia credits Association of Professional Trainers, Singapore (APTSG) as the award’s supporting partner.

“The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth,” Ng added.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. 

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (SINGAPORE EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. AETOS HOLDINGS PTE LTD
  2. AIR LIQUIDE SINGAPORE PRIVATE LIMITED
  3. APL LOGISTICS LTD
  4. AVANADE ASIA
  5. AVNET ASIA PTE LTD
  6. BOROUGE PTE LTD
  7. BYTEDANCE
  8. CAPGEMINI SINGAPORE PTE LTD
  9. CARGILL ASIA PACIFIC HOLDINGS PTE LTD
  10. CBRE GWS PTE LTD
  11. CHINA LIFE INSURANCE (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.
  12. CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
  13. CMA CGM ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED
  14. CROCS SINGAPORE PTE LTD
  15. CRYSTAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
  16. CYCLE & CARRIAGE SINGAPORE
  17. DIAGEO SINGAPORE PTE LTD
  18. ECOLAB PTE LTD
  19. FPT ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD
  20. GIC PTE LTD
  21. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SINGAPORE
  22. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS SINGAPORE PTE LTD
  23. INCHCAPE SINGAPORE
  24. JOHNSON & JOHNSON PTE LTD
  25. JUNIPER NETWORKS
  26. LAZADA SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.
  27. LENOVO (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD
  28. MANULIFE (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.
  29. MARSH SINGAPORE PTE LTD
  30. MAZARS LLP
  31. MCC SINGAPORE
  32. MERZ AESTHETICS
  33. NTUC FIRST CAMPUS CO-OPERATIVE LTD
  34. NTUC HEALTH CO-OPERATIVE LIMITED
  35. NTUC LEARNINGHUB PTE LTD
  36. OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP SINGAPORE
  37. ORACLE CORPORATION SINGAPORE PTE LTD
  38. S.W.I.F.T. TERMINAL SERVICES PTE. LTD. 
  39. SANDOZ SINGAPORE PTE LTD
  40. SAS INSTITUTE PTE LTD
  41. SBS TRANSIT LTD
  42. SCOOT PTE. LTD.
  43. SIGNIFY SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.
  44. TDCX (SG) PTE. LTD.
  45. TELE-CENTRE SERVICES PTE LTD
  46. TITANSOFT PTE LTD
  47. UNILEVER ASIA PRIVATE LIMITED
  48. UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
  49. YINSON PRODUCTION OFFSHORE PTE. LTD.
  50. ZOLL MEDICAL SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2022

  1. AIR LIQUIDE SINGAPORE PRIVATE LIMITED
  2. CARGILL ASIA PACIFIC HOLDINGS PTE LTD
  3. DIAGEO SINGAPORE PTE LTD
  4. GIC PTE LTD
  5. MARSH SINGAPORE PTE LTD
  6. S.W.I.F.T. TERMINAL SERVICES PTE. LTD.

WINNERS OF HR MOST CARING AWARDS 2022

  1. AVNET ASIA PTE LTD
  2. CROCS SINGAPORE PTE LTD
  3. ECOLAB PTE LTD
  4. NTUC FIRST CAMPUS CO-OPERATIVE LTD
  5. OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP SINGAPORE
  6. TELE-CENTRE SERVICES PTE LTD

WINNERS OF HR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2022

  1. AVANADE ASIA
  2. MAZARS LLP
  3. SBS TRANSIT LTD
  4. SCOOT PTE. LTD.

About Business Media International
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organize various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Editorial Contact:
Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
[email protected]
http://www.hr.asia/awards

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/50-singaporean-companies-honored-as-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia-2022-301797487.html

SOURCE Business Media International

